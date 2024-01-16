Fenix24 Appoints Brian Burke as Managing Director, Americas

Experienced Sales Leader to Drive Partnerships and Revenue Across American Markets

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenix24™, an industry-leading cyber disaster recovery firm that is transforming the post-breach restoration process and impact, today announced the appointment of Brian Burke as managing director for the Americas. Burke will lead sales strategy and drive efforts to foster deeper partnerships with cyber insurance carriers/brokers and law firms while increasing its synergies with incident response providers. His efforts are expected to expand Fenix24's service availability to American organizations while increasing revenues.

Burke, a highly respected sales leader in cybersecurity, comes to Fenix24 from Palo Alto Networks Unit 42, a digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) provider, where he was regional vice president responsible for building relationships and leading sales expansion in core markets, including cyber insurance and legal. Before joining Palo Alto Networks, he was a senior director at The Crypsis Group, a DFIR and proactive security solutions provider acquired by Palo Alto Networks in September of 2020. Throughout his career, he has built and maintained a network of trusted partnerships across the ecosystems Fenix24 serves, while also acting as a trusted point of contact to C-level decision makers.

"Brian Burke is well known in the incident response community as an innovator, rockstar and good person," said Mark Grazman, CEO and co-founder of Fenix24. "Through his integrity, intelligence and tenacity, Brian has built a lot of loyalty in the industry among his partners and the broader ecosystem. As Fenix24 continues to drive change in the incident response community with its unique approach to restoration, Brian is the right person to expand partnerships throughout cyber insurance and the legal industries, further positioning Fenix24 as the market leader in post-ransomware restoration."

About Fenix24

Fenix24, part of the Conversant Group™ family of companies, is raising the bar for post-incident disaster recovery and restoration with a fast, thorough and professional operation. Our battle-tested professionals execute the most intelligent and strategic recovery playbook for minimal cost of incident response and business interruption. Fenix24 is the army you need to push out the criminals who have compromised your environment and restore your company's IT operations. Learn more at fenix24.com.

