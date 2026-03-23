Fenix24 Debuts Argos99 as SaaS to Strengthen Enterprise Resilience and Recovery Readiness

New platform delivers continuous asset visibility and recovery intelligence across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, built from hundreds of real-world breach recoveries

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenix24™, the global leader in cyber disaster recovery and operational resiliency, today announced the launch of Argos99™, its asset intelligence and resiliency platform, now available as a standalone SaaS offering. Originally developed by Fenix24's recovery teams during real-world breach restoration efforts, Argos99 ingests and correlates telemetry from more than 60 cloud and on-premises data sources to deliver real-time visibility into an organization's assets, how they operate, and how they depend on one another.

For modern enterprises, cyber resiliency is critical given the constant threat of ransomware and other threat actors. Cyberattacks and disruption are not a matter of if, but when. Yet many organizations lack resilience because they don't have an accurate understanding of their technical estate including their critical business applications, essential data repositories, where these assets reside, or how they depend on one another. That uncertainty prolongs downtime and inflates recovery costs during ransomware attacks and prevents enterprises from architecting resilience in peacetime as well.

Argos99 was built from hundreds of real-world incident response engagements to address that exact problem. Reverse-engineered by the Fenix24 team using insights gained from breach restoration efforts, the platform accelerates ransomware recovery while delivering critical resilience intelligence for organizations preparing ahead of an attack. Now, the same technology that has supported Fenix24 in breach recoveries, including over 30 Fortune 500 ransomware events, is available to the market as a SaaS resiliency platform.

Asset Identification: Eliminating Blind Spots

Effective resilience starts with knowing every asset in the environment. Threat actors frequently breach systems organizations didn't even know existed, such as forgotten endpoints, stale servers, unmanaged cloud instances, shadow IT, unprotected virtual machines, automated processes, or overlooked integrations.

Argos99 continuously discovers and correlates assets spanning cloud environments, on-premises infrastructure, identity providers, endpoints, network, and backup systems, creating an always-current inventory grounded in live telemetry, rather than static, manual documentation. This level of asset intelligence enables better security outcomes, smarter security investments, more accurate understanding of risk, and ransomware recovery plans based on reality, not assumptions.

"You can't architect resiliency in peacetime or recover rapidly after a ransomware attack without understanding your technical estate," said Fenix24 CEO Mark Grazman. "Argos99 gives organizations continuous intelligence about their assets and dependencies, enabling them to architect resilience in advance and then, if an incident occurs, immediately understand the blast radius and know exactly what to restore first to ensure business critical operations come back online fast. The standalone launch of Argos99 represents a meaningful evolution for Fenix24, extending our battle-tested recovery expertise into a continuous recovery intelligence platform designed to help organizations prepare for, withstand, and rapidly recover from inevitable cyber disruption."

Dependency Mapping: Prioritizing What Matters Most

Visibility alone is not enough, but understanding how systems depend on each other is essential to achieving recovery timeline and recovery point objectives, as well as building resiliency before a ransomware event.

Argos99 maps application and infrastructure dependencies, enabling organizations to architect resilience in peacetime and recover business critical applications rapidly in wartime by having real-time awareness of critical dependencies. When threat actors attack business critical applications, they compromise the dependencies, virtual machines, hypervisors, identity plane, and infrastructure that support those business-critical applications, creating chaos for organizations during recovery without a clear understanding of these relationships.

Originally introduced in 2024 as an internal capability supporting Fenix24's recovery intelligence, Argos99 is now available directly to customers through a dedicated portal that provides real-time access to their own environment data. The platform's capabilities have also been strengthened through Fenix24's acquisition of application dependency mapping and management pioneer vArmour, helping deepen visibility into complex enterprise environments.

While delivered in a SaaS model, Fenix24 does not simply deploy the platform and step away. As part of Fenix24's commitment to helping companies achieve outcomes, Fenix24 works alongside customers to help them implement Argos99, label critical business applications, understand their current resiliency, and analyze opportunities for improvement. As part of Fenix24's managed protection offering Securitas Summa, Fenix24 can actually architect and manage resiliency and assured recoverability for enterprises, continuously refine resilience strategies, validating recovery timelines, and data integrity; embedding Argos99 platform into the operations of the organizations it serves.

"Despite ongoing investment in preventative cybersecurity strategies, ransomware and other attack campaigns continue to disrupt mission-critical operating environments," said Dave Gruber, Principal Cybersecurity Analyst at Omdia. "Resilience depends on rapid recovery, yet many struggle to meet recovery-time-objectives, due to a lack of visibility into which systems and dependencies power critical functions. Platforms like Argos99 are helping close this gap, providing continuous and actionable recovery intelligence that can lead to more rapid recovery and ongoing resilience."

Argos99 is now available to all current or new customers. For more information, visit: https://fenix24.com/argos99-service/

About Fenix24

Fenix24™ is the global leader in breach recovery, providing assured and battle-tested cyber resilience solutions. With a mission to redefine how organizations recover from cyber incidents, Fenix24 combines expert-driven response, cutting-edge technology, and a proven track record of restoring businesses faster and more securely than ever before.

For more information, visit www.Fenix24.com

Fenix24 is the "world's first civilian cybersecurity force," with four time-tested battalions:

Fenix24™ / Ransomware rapid response, remediation and recovery

Athena7™ / IT security assessments, strategy and planning

Grypho5™ / Ongoing, security-based management

Argos99™ / Expert insights into data, assets and infrastructure

Media Contact:

Abigail Dellapina

[email protected]

SOURCE Fenix24