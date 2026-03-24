Fenix24 Earns Industry Recognition Across Global InfoSec, Globee Cybersecurity Awards, and SC Awards

Company Recognized for Ransomware Recovery and Restoration, Exposure Assessment, Cyber Resilience, Data Recovery, Breach Incident Response, and Managed Service

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenix24, the global leader in cyber disaster recovery and operational resiliency, today announced it has earned multiple honors across two major industry awards: the 2026 Cyber Defense Magazine Global InfoSec Awards and the 22nd Annual 2026 Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity.

Fenix24 was recognized in the Global InfoSec Awards across the Ransomware Recovery, Ransomware Restoration, Exposure Assessment, Cyber Resilience, Data Recovery, Breach Incident Response, and Managed Service categories. Additionally, Fenix24 earned a Gold award for Outstanding Cybersecurity Incident Response Service in the Globee Cybersecurity Awards, along with Silver awards for Security Backup and Restoration, Disaster Recovery & Crisis Response, and Ransomware Recovery. Its battalion company, Athena7, was also recognized with Silver awards for Consulting & Professional Services and Risk & Vulnerability Assessment, highlighting the breadth of Fenix24's cyber resilience capabilities.

Fenix24 has also been named a finalist for the SC Trust Awards in the Best Business Continuity/Disaster/Ransomware Recovery Solution category, further underscoring its leadership in cyber recovery and resilience.

Recognized for its efficiency, effectiveness and comprehensive approach to cyber recovery, Fenix24 embeds rapid response teams immediately when an incident occurs. Its end-to-end strategy means that organizations are prepared before, during, and after an incident,and have assured recovery built in. Fenix24 is able to reduce operational downtime by up to 70%, which is critical as the threat landscape evolves.

"These awards are a direct reflection of the expertise, dedication, and real-world experience of the Fenix24 team," said Fenix24 CEO Mark Grazman. "Our security experts are in the trenches every day, helping organizations navigate complex cyber incidents and recover under pressure. As cyberattacks continue to evolve, it's our team's commitment to innovation and execution that ensures our clients can stay resilient and recover quickly from a cyber incident."

Fenix24 conducts breach recovery and prevention through four "battalions" and its cyber resilience program, Securitas Summa. The battalions provide support across all recovery phases: resistance via Athena7, ongoing protection through Grypho5, expert insights into an organization's assets and infrastructure recovery from Argos99, now being offered as a standalone SaaS solution, and Fenix24's ransomware rapid response, remediation and recovery services.

Fenix24's battalions don't operate in isolation. Grypho5 delivers managed protection while working alongside Athena7 for assessments, and Argos99 providing asset visibility. This unique combination gives organizations a comprehensive understanding of their IT infrastructure, helping to uncover blind spots and inform protection strategies.

"Fenix24 embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Fenix24

Fenix24™ is the global leader in breach recovery, providing assured and battle-tested cyber resilience solutions. With a mission to redefine how organizations recover from cyber incidents, Fenix24 combines expert-driven response, cutting-edge technology, and a proven track record of restoring businesses faster and more securely than ever before.

For more information, visit www.Fenix24.com

Fenix24 is the "world's first civilian cybersecurity force," with four time-tested battalions:

Fenix24™ / Ransomware rapid response, remediation and recovery

Athena7™ / IT security assessments, strategy and planning

Grypho5™ / Ongoing, security-based management

Argos99™ / Expert insights into data, assets and infrastructure

About the Global InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's thirteenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professionals in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSAC Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

© Fenix24, Inc. Fenix24, Argos99, Grypho5, and Athena7 are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fenix24, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Media Contact:

Abigail Dellapina

[email protected]

SOURCE Fenix24