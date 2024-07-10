Fenix24 Named Finalist in the 2024 Zywave Cyber Risk Awards

Company recognized as top contender in the Cyber Incident Response Team of the Year and Cyber Newcomer categories

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenix24™ , an industry-leading cyber disaster recovery firm that is transforming the post-breach restoration process and impact, announced it was named a finalist in two categories for the 2024 Zywave Cyber Risk Awards, including Cyber Incident Response Team of the Year and Cyber Newcomer of the Year.

When a cyber event happens, the teams that help companies navigate the incident are worth their weight in gold. The Cyber Incident Response category recognizes cyber services teams with forensics, investigations, and PR/communications and/or notification expertise that have offered outstanding support in the face of a 2023 cyber breach. The Cyber Newcomer category recognizes a start-up operation that has made a real impact on how cyber threats are identified, quantified or mitigated.

"Fenix24 is honored to be named a finalist in the Zywave Cyber Risk Awards alongside so many notable cybersecurity organizations," said Mark Grazman, CEO and co-founder of Fenix24. "This is a further testament to our team's unwavering commitment to pioneering advanced cybersecurity solutions that protect our clients' most valuable assets. Recognition such as this is a reminder of the hard work and dedication needed by cyber teams to stay ahead of today's accelerating threat landscape."

More than 1,400 nominations were received in this year's Cyber Risk Awards program, and finalists were selected by committee review. Entries were considered in categories spanning the cyber industry.

About Fenix24

Fenix24, part of the Conversant Group™ family of companies, is raising the bar for post-incident disaster recovery and restoration with a fast, thorough and professional operation. Our battle-tested professionals execute the most intelligent and strategic recovery playbook for minimal cost of incident response and business interruption. Fenix24 is the army you need to push out the criminals that have compromised your environment and restore your company's IT operations. Learn more at fenix24.com.

About Zywave

Zywave leads the insurtech industry, fueling business growth for its partners with cloud-based sales management, client delivery, content and analytics solutions. Zywave's all-in-one platform provides customizable, user-friendly options that enable insurance professionals to build a unique solution to fit their specific growth goals. More than 15,000 carriers, agencies and brokerages worldwide—including all of the top 100 U.S. insurance brokerages—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve business growth and promote greater health, wellness, risk management and safety. Additional information can be found at zywave.com.

