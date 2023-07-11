Fenix24 Partners with CrowdStrike to Offer Customers Single Rapid Response Solution

Organizations Affected by Ransomware Can Tap into a Comprehensive and Expedited Solution for End-to-End Rapid Response

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenix24 , an industry-leading cyber disaster recovery firm that is transforming the post-breach restoration process, announced a new partnership with CrowdStrike that leverages their industry-leading XDR and EDR capabilities to accelerate investigations and restoration in the aftermath of ransomware incidents.

"This partnership brings together the elite teams, tools and processes of both CrowdStrike and Fenix24—both high-quality service providers helping businesses on their worst days," said Thomas Etheridge, CrowdStrike's Chief Services Officer. "Fenix24 is fast, efficient and understands the nuances of system recovery from breaches. Partnering with them for both the recovery and remediation processes helps empower our customers to recover from incidents with both speed and precision."

When an organization is struck by a ransomware attack, Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) firms like CrowdStrike Services are brought in to gain immediate threat visibility, preserve digital evidence, eject the adversary from the environment and mitigate the damage. With the soaring costs of business interruption, it has become increasingly imperative to include expert restoration professionals in the process early to deploy CrowdStrike Falcon Insight XDR Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) tools to speed response time and begin an expedited restoration strategy to minimize the costs related to downtime.

"Today's incident response process has changed—and Fenix24 has been on the forefront of that change," said Mark Grazman, CEO and co-founder of Fenix24. "We collaborate with CrowdStrike and are remotely in the client environment within hours, deploying the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to speed the collection of data CrowdStrike Services needs to contain the threat and begin forensics work. We can then greatly expedite the path to full resumption of business operations. We are proud to partner with the industry leading CrowdStrike team and look forward to what we can do together for our clients."

Breach coaches or cyber insurance carriers recommend the joint CrowdStrike/Fenix24 offering to resume business operations more quickly; organizations may also engage with CrowdStrike and Fenix24 directly. Either way, this solution reduces time to value and, ultimately, the cost of business interruptions from a ransomware incident.

About Fenix24

Fenix24, part of the Conversant Group family of companies, is raising the bar for post-incident disaster recovery and restoration with a fast, thorough and professional operation. Our battle-tested professionals execute the most intelligent and strategic recovery playbook for minimal cost of incident response and business interruption. Fenix24 is the army you need to push out the criminals who have compromised your environment and restore your company's IT operations. Learn more at fenix24.com.



