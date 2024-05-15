Fenix24 Wins Two 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, Including Best Cybersecurity Company

Company Also Recognized for Innovation and Accomplishments in Ransomware Recovery Services

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenix24™, an industry-leading cyber disaster recovery firm that is transforming the post-breach restoration process and impact, today announced its recognition as a winner in two categories in the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. These awards recognize and celebrate companies, products and professionals that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security.

Fenix24 has been honored for its outstanding contributions to cybersecurity in the following categories:

Best Cybersecurity Company

Ransomware Recovery

"We are thrilled to be recognized not only in ransomware recovery but also as the best overall cybersecurity company," said Mark Grazman, CEO and co-founder of Fenix24. "Unfortunately, we are in the age of cyberwarfare, and with the escalation of offensive attacks, the importance of rapid ransomware recovery is often existential for many companies. By putting our mission of saving companies and jobs at the center of what we do, Fenix24 has achieved amazing things in ransomware recovery. These awards reinforce our position as a leader in the industry and are one motivator for us to continue our mission as the worlds' first civilian cybersecurity force working with passion to save victims of ransomware from the bad guys."

Fenix24 is a leading disaster recovery service provider that assists organizations on their worst days to quickly recover from cyberattacks so they can minimize downtime, the most-costly aspect of cyberattacks today. Fenix24 experts work hand-in-glove with clients, forensics teams and breach counselors to restore client systems and minimize the impacts of breaches. Fenix24 is not like other restoration firms—their experts don't wait until the dust has settled to assess the damage. The company's unique approach to restoration sets it apart from other firms by prioritizing immediate response and expert leadership.

"We extend our congratulations to Fenix24 for its recognition as an award winner in the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," stated Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders. "With over 600 entries spanning more than 300 categories, the competition was intense. Fenix24's accomplishment demonstrates exceptional dedication to the fundamental principles of excellence, innovation and leadership in cybersecurity."

About the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

In the complex and dynamic world of cybersecurity, excellence often goes unnoticed. That's where the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards come in. We recognize companies, products and professionals that demonstrate leadership, innovation and excellence in information security.

About Fenix24

Fenix24, part of the Conversant Group™ family of companies, is raising the bar for post-incident disaster recovery and restoration with a fast, thorough and professional operation. Our battle-tested professionals execute the most intelligent and strategic recovery playbook for minimal cost of incident response and business interruption. Fenix24 is the army you need to push out the criminals who have compromised your environment and restore your company's IT operations. Learn more at fenix24.com.

