Fenton Area Public Schools to Deploy ZeroEyes AI Gun Detection and Intelligent Situational Awareness Platform

Michigan School System Integrates Proactive Solution to Mitigate Gun-Related Violence

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that its proactive gun detection and intelligent situational awareness solution will be deployed by Michigan's Fenton Area Public Schools . ZeroEyes will be implemented across the Genesee County district's three elementary schools, middle school, high school and early childhood center to help its Crisis Management Response Teams proactively monitor and respond to gun-related issues.

Of the K-12 gun violence incidents analyzed by The Gun Violence Research Center , 115 have occurred in Michigan since 1970. Fenton Area Public Schools safeguards its students and staff with multiple security technologies as well as a new social media monitoring service, and follows the ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) Training approach for active shooter threats. It has now incorporated ZeroEyes into its 'inform' protocol to communicate actionable intelligence and provide situational awareness in the event of a gun-related threat.

"Fenton Area Public Schools remains steadfast in its commitment to providing a safe and secure learning environment for all students and staff," said Heidie Ciesielski, Superintendent, Fenton Area Public Schools. "By implementing this cutting-edge technology, we are taking proactive steps to enhance our crisis management capabilities and protect our school community. In conjunction with our existing safety protocols, we believe that new systems like ZeroEyes will significantly bolster our ability to prevent and respond to potential threats."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine that the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to local law enforcement and the district's school resource officers as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"Fenton Area Public Schools commitment to safety is truly commendable and we are grateful for their trust in our mission to combat gun-related violence," said Mike Lahiff, CEO, and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "By adopting our proactive AI gun detection solution, the district has taken a significant step towards creating a secure learning environment for its students and staff."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution is recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

SOURCE ZeroEyes