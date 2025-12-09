ZE Government Solutions Products Available for Immediate Purchase Through immixGroup GSA Schedule Contract

Pre-established Rates and Terms Streamline Government Purchasing

of ZeroEyes AI-based Detection Solutions

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZE Government Solutions (ZEGS) , a wholly owned subsidiary of AI-based gun detection leader ZeroEyes, today announced that its products are now available to government agencies nationwide through national security solutions distributor immixGroup on the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Contract. This agreement streamlines access to ZeroEyes' industry-leading products, enabling government customers and partners to purchase them more efficiently through GSA contracts.

The GSA gives federal, state, and local government buyers access to millions of commercial products and services at pre-established pricing with pre-negotiated agreements, streamlining procurement through online ordering. ZEGS' placement on immixGroup's contract vehicles enables government customers to easily purchase its suite of solutions, including proactive, human-verified AI detection software for brandished firearms, people, vehicles, boats, and drones.

immixGroup, an Arrow company, is a value-added distributor that helps technology companies do business with the government. Government agencies trust immixGroup to provide reliable access to a wide range of enterprise software and hardware products through their preferred contracts and business partners.

"Partnering with immixGroup strengthens our ability to deliver ZEGS' proactive, human-verified AI detection solutions directly to government customers," said Dustin Kisling, Executive Vice President of ZE Government Solutions (ZEGS). "This collaboration not only simplifies procurement for agencies at every level but also expands immixGroup's portfolio with innovative technologies designed to protect communities and save lives."

In addition to its work with immixGroup, ZEGS will work with the Federal Government and Department of War (DoW) to deploy its analytics on drones, fixed cameras, mobile kits, and towers through a portable solution designed to enhance mobile threat detection and analytics, as well as the ZeroEyes Awareness Kit (ZAK), featuring advanced video analytics capabilities deployed from drones, which allows for real-time threat detection and early warning. The ZAK was recently deployed at Joint Base Charleston (JBC)'s August 16 Summer Fest Concert to augment security forces with overwatch capabilities, alerting the teams to any potential firearms or unauthorized personnel on the active flight line.

For more information about ZE Government Solutions, visit https://zegs.zeroeyes.com/ .

About ZE Government Solutions (ZEGS)

ZE Government Solutions (ZEGS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of ZeroEyes, the industry leader in proactive gun detection and situational awareness. ZEGS develops and delivers unique and proactive artificial intelligence solutions to the U.S. federal government for national security missions. For more information on ZEGS and its capabilities, visit https://zegs.zeroeyes.com/ .

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos — ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and was the first video analytics technology to receive full SAFETY Act Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, as quickly as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected.

The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges/universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at ZeroEyes.com .

