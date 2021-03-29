Fenway Park Opens 2021 Season With New Disfinection Plan

BOSTON and PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Boston Red Sox and Reckitt, the makers of Lysol, announce that they have teamed up to create enhanced disinfection and cleaning measures at Fenway Park. The organization will implement heightened sanitation procedures in advance of welcoming fans back to Fenway Park for the regular season.

Leveraging Lysol's 100-plus years of germ-kill expertise and innovation, the enhanced measures will help protect fans, players and team staff from the spread of germs on surfaces, during the team's Spring training and regular season games and practices. The partnership with the Red Sox follows the commitment by Reckitt with Major League Baseball, first announced in October 2020.

This initiative comes at a time when over 56% of sports fans are willing to wait longer for sports to return if doing so means athletes and team employees are assuming less risk to their health."1 We know everyone is eager to get back to the ballpark to watch their favorite players on the diamond, but we also know an uneasiness still exists," said E. Yuri Hermida, Executive Vice President of North America Hygiene for Reckitt. "After initially partnering with Major League Baseball late last year, we're thrilled to now welcome the Red Sox into the fold and look forward to seeing Red Sox nation back in Fenway Park this Spring."

Reckitt's microbiologists and germ-kill experts will work in tandem with the Red Sox to determine high-traffic, high-touch hotspots throughout Fenway Park and implement best practices that will strengthen and reinforce disinfection protocols to help prevent the spread of germs on key surfaces of the ballpark including, entrances, restrooms, railings, seats, concessions and clubhouses.

Reckitt will supply EPA-approved disinfection products, proven to kill 99.9% of germs, including SARS-CoV-22, the virus that causes COVID-19, to use across areas where germs are most prevalent. Additionally, dispensers with Lysol Disinfecting Wipes will be made available around the ballpark for fans to use at their own discretion.

"We're implementing a number of fan safety protocols and procedures for the upcoming season to support the safe return of fans to Fenway Park, and our partnership with Lysol and the use of their disinfectant products helps support these important efforts," said Red Sox Vice President of Facilities Management, Jonathan Lister. "The Lysol brand is familiar to our fans who use the products in their homes every day. We hope our use of Lysol products helps inspire confidence in our enhanced cleaning and sanitation protocols."

######

ABOUT Reckitt

Reckitt* is driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone. Reckitt is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick and more. 20 million Reckitt products a day are bought by consumers globally.

Reckitt's passion to put consumers and people first, to seek out new opportunities, to strive for excellence in all that we do, and to build shared success with all our partners, while doing the right thing, always is what guides the work of our 40,000+ diverse and talented colleagues worldwide. For more information visit www.rb.com/us.

*Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

____________________ 1 Sports Business Journal analysis of Kantar Sports MONITOR data, July 2020 2 According to Reckitt's knowledge and published scientific evidence, Reckitt is highly confident that its actives/formulated products will continue to be effective against mutated strains of the SARS- CoV-2 virus.

SOURCE Reckitt

Related Links

http://www.rb.com/us

