Ferrara and Ghostbusters™ Fans Get an Early Halloween Treat with Augmented Reality Game from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment and Festive Seasonal Offerings

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While this season's Halloween traditions may look different than years past, Ferrara is helping fans plan unique and creative ways to celebrate with friends and family by working with Sony Pictures Home Entertainment to launch Ferrara's first-ever augmented reality (AR) experience featuring the iconic Ghostbusters™ franchise. Ferrara is also introducing exciting new innovations across its cookies and candies portfolio and bringing back some seasonal classics.

Hunting Ghosts from Home

With families seeking out new ways to embark on their annual trick-or-treating traditions and "hunt" for candy, Ferrara knew who to call. The brand collaborated with Sony Pictures, home of the Ghostbusters franchise, to develop "Haunted Candy Hunt," a ghost-hunting AR game. Starting today, players can use their phones to log onto https://www.ghosthuntntrap.com and troll around their living rooms, kitchens and backyards in search of the famed 1980s ghost Slimer from the classic Ghostbusters films, as well as a new character created exclusively for the game, Sweeter the Ferrara Candy Ghost. Users can capture the ghosts virtually for the chance to win fun prizes each week – including the Hasbro™ Ghostbusters Plasma Series and Kenner Series newly-released action figures – as well as a grand prize of a Sony® Home Theater Package, including a 55" Sony 55X900H TV, WS1 Immersive Wearable Speaker, Blu-ray player and PlayStation 4. The 55X900H 4K HDR Full Array LED TV is packed with gaming features, displaying gameplay images of up to 4K resolution at 120 fps with a very low input lag. With Sony's cutting-edge proprietary technologies, X900H users can become fully immersed in the true next generation of gaming.

"While Halloween may look different this year, now more than ever consumers are seeking out new ways to enjoy Halloween traditions and celebrate the season," said Mariah Havens, Senior Brand Manager of Seasonal Marketing. "This year, we're thrilled to work with Sony Pictures and the iconic Ghostbusters franchise to offer a virtual spin on the classic neighborhood trick-or-treating experience. This augmented reality game allows fans to hunt for candy, ghosts and more!"

Classic Candy Corn and New Varieties

As the No.1 producer of Candy Corn – Ferrara holds an 851 percent market share – the candy brand continues to produce iconic seasonal favorites like BRACH'S® Classic Candy Corn, and has innovated with unique flavors, shapes and line extensions. New items include:

BRACH'S Mellowcreme® Caramel Apples offers a sweet seasonal favorite featuring apple-shaped candy corn with a top layer of soft caramel flavor followed by another layer of either sweet red apple or tangy green apple.

offers a sweet seasonal favorite featuring apple-shaped candy corn with a top layer of soft caramel flavor followed by another layer of either sweet red apple or tangy green apple. BRACH'S Skulls & Bones is an enchanting combination of dark chocolate sea salt skulls and caramel bones mixed with sweet banana and traditional candy corn pieces.

is an enchanting combination of dark chocolate sea salt skulls and caramel bones mixed with sweet banana and traditional candy corn pieces. BRACH'S Turkey Dinner Candy Corn provides a full-course Thanksgiving meal in a unique mix of candy corn flavors that will carry celebrations throughout the fall season.

provides a full-course Thanksgiving meal in a unique mix of candy corn flavors that will carry celebrations throughout the fall season. BRACH'S Sour Haunted Tropics Candy Corn features a blend of six tropical flavors with a tangy twist, including watermelon, pineapple, banana, kiwi, mango and tropical punch.

More Individually Wrapped Fun-Sized Offerings

Ferrara makes it easy for families to have flexible celebrations with individually wrapped cookie and candy treats that come in a variety of sizes in trick-or-treat bags. These bags are perfect for intimate Halloween celebrations, festive crafts, baking and decorating and for a variety of seasonal occasions.

Introducing Seasonal Cookie Shapes & Colors : Mother's® Halloween Circus Animal Cookies are a limited-edition batch of treats featuring vanilla shortbread-based bat and cat shapes and covered in orange and white icing and sprinkles.

: Mother's® Halloween Circus Animal Cookies are a limited-edition batch of treats featuring vanilla shortbread-based bat and cat shapes and covered in orange and white icing and sprinkles. New Fun-Sized Combinations: For the first time, Ferrara combines fan favorites - Trolli® Sour Brite Crawlers® Minis and the beloved Keebler® Fudge Stripe Minis Cookies - together in one bag.

For the first time, Ferrara combines fan favorites - Trolli® Sour Brite Crawlers® Minis and the beloved Keebler® Fudge Stripe Minis Cookies - together in one bag. Individually Wrapped Candy Favorites: Now fans can enjoy Big Chewy NERDS® and Trolli Crunchy Crawlers in treat sized bags – among many other product offerings.

"As a leader in seasonal sweet snacking, we're always innovating with trends and fun flavors, and we know this year is no different," said Havens. "From unusual flavor combinations like our new Turkey Dinner Candy Corn offering to creating a candy that hallmarks the flavors of fall – combining caramel and apple in a mellowcreme – our new and traditional treats provide the perfect way to welcome fall and celebrate the season with family and friends."

For additional information, please visit www.brachs.com and stay connected throughout the season on social with BRACH'S (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter).

About Ferrara

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is an emerging powerhouse in the North American confections and sweet snacking categories. A passionate team of nearly 6,000 employees works together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, Brach's®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara also manages the Keebler® and Famous Amos® businesses for The Ferrero Group. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

About Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Corporation. SPE's global operations encompass motion picture production, acquisition, and distribution; television production, acquisition, and distribution; television networks; digital content creation and distribution; operation of studio facilities; and development of new entertainment products, services and technologies. Sony Pictures Television operates dozens of wholly-owned or joint-venture production companies around the world. SPE's Motion Picture Group production organizations include Columbia Pictures, Screen Gems, TriStar Pictures, 3000 Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films, and Sony Pictures Classics. For additional information, visit http://www.sonypictures.com/corp/divisions.html

SOURCE Ferrara