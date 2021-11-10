Ferrara Decks Candy Aisles with New BRACH’S® FUNFETTI® and Wintergreen Candy Canes

"Candy canes are as synonymous with the holidays as sleigh bells and holly," said Katie Duffy, Vice President and General Manager, Seasonal, at Ferrara. "We love delivering fun and delicious twists on the red-and-white peppermint staple year after year. That's why I couldn't be more excited for candy cane fans of all ages to get their hands on our new FUNFETTI® and Wintergreen options this holiday season."

As the unmatched candy cane category leader, Ferrara holds unique expertise and insight. Last Holiday season, the company sold nearly 14 million pounds of candy canes, which accounts for more than half of candy canes sold in the market.

BRACH'S® new FUNFETTI® and Wintergreen flavors join a handful of returning favorites from Ferrara's legendary candy cane portfolio to sweeten the season across the country:

Red & White Candy Canes : These timeless classics are made with real peppermint oil for a refreshing, authentic flavor. The merry, minty canes are great for snacking, baking, decorating and adorning holiday trees, gingerbread houses and special gifts. Fans can even try dropping a peppermint cane into a cup of creamy cocoa for a festive treat!

: These timeless classics are made with real peppermint oil for a refreshing, authentic flavor. The merry, minty canes are great for snacking, baking, decorating and adorning holiday trees, gingerbread houses and special gifts. Fans can even try dropping a peppermint cane into a cup of creamy cocoa for a festive treat! Cherry Rainbow Candy Canes : These cherry-flavored twists are perfect for holiday celebrations new and old. In bright red, blue, green and yellow, the canes add a burst of color to holiday stockings and trees alike. Their juicy cherry flavor rings true this holiday season!

: These cherry-flavored twists are perfect for holiday celebrations new and old. In bright red, blue, green and yellow, the canes add a burst of color to holiday stockings and trees alike. Their juicy cherry flavor rings true this holiday season! SweeTARTS® Candy Canes : These treats offer the classic sweet and tangy fruit flavors SweeTARTS® fans love in a fun, candy cane shape. This top-performing branded candy cane comes in three delicious flavors with bold colors.

Ferrara's seasonal sweets are available now in grocery stores, drug stores and mass-market retailers nationwide. Candy fans can find out how to get their hands on this year's holiday treats by visiting www.brachs.com, as well as BRACH'S® Instagram, Facebook and Twitter pages.

About Ferrara

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is an emerging powerhouse in the North American confections and sweet snacking categories. A passionate team of more than 6,000 employees works together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, BRACH'S®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara also manages the Keebler® and Famous Amos® businesses for The Ferrero Group. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

Media Contacts

Lauren Ruis, Ferrara

[email protected]

Hannah Gettleman, Golin

[email protected]

SOURCE Ferrara