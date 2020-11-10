Ferrara Spreads Holiday Cheer with the Introduction of Eight New Seasonal Products

Candy Cane Wishes Come True As the top producer of candy canes 1 , Ferrara's canes are designed to delight. And this year Ferrara introduces new larger than life varieties, available on store shelves now: BRACH'S ® NEW GIANT-SIZED Peppermint Candy Canes, made with real peppermint, and NERDS® GIANT Candy Canes, featuring the favorite flavor combination of NERDS® Tangy Grape and Strawberry.

An exciting national offering is standard-size NERDS® Tangy Candy Canes in tart mashups of Watermelon and Cherry, Strawberry and Grape, and Blue Raspberry and Tropical Punch – all in one pack! Nerds® Tangy Candy Canes unique wraps feature bold, colorful images of Nerds' characters.

Ferrara's returning holiday staples include SweeTARTS® Candy Canes, BRACH'S® Red & White Peppermint Candy Canes, and BRACH'S® Cherry Rainbow Candy Canes—colorful treats for snacking, baking, decorating as well as adorning holiday trees, gingerbread houses, and special gifts.

"Holidays bring back the best memories, so as the category leader in holiday sugar confections, across all seasons, we want to remind everyone of the seasonal staples they grew up with and have come to know and love, such as BRACH'S® Cherry Rainbow Candy Canes," said Mariah Havens, Director of Seasonal Confections at Ferrara Candy Company. "However, we continue to introduce new, innovative takes on hot brands and perennial favorites—like NERDS® Tangy Candy Canes"—that everyone has come to expect from Ferrara.

Holiday Twists on Popular Treats

Ferrara also introduces festive-themed takes on more candy favorites. SweeTARTS® Ropes get a first-ever holiday interpretation with SweeTARTS® Twisted Holiday Punch Ropes—fruit-flavored red and green ropes with a chewy licorice shell, surrounding a soft, white, fruity center. Additionally, The Elf on the Shelf® holiday favorite is now available in a fruit-flavored snack variety. These snacks are offered in six flavors and colorful holiday shapes for families to enjoy.

Cookies Made with Magic

Nothing is better than holiday cookies to get in the spirit! Ferrara introduces new cookie varieties that can be enjoyed at virtual holiday soirees. Introducing Keebler® Make-a-Wreath Cookie Decorating Kit, the first-ever DIY cookie kit from Keebler®, comprised of unadorned cookies – without the signature stripes on top, but with fudge on the bottom – along with festive green frosting and an assortment of favorite candies for decorating each cookie (Frosty NERDS® in red, white and green holiday colors, Chewy Lemonhead® Redrific and Sprees®). Additionally, Keebler® introduces a holiday-inspired cookie offering with new Keebler® Fudge Stripes™ Minis Wreaths! These mini shortbread cookies are covered with festive green fudge and are perfect stocking stuffers for cookie lovers.

Mother's® Circus Animal® Reindeer Games Cookies are a fun children's treat for the season; they're made with vanilla-flavored shortbread cookies shaped as reindeer and covered with green and white icing and nonpareil sprinkles.

Baking is Better with BRACH'S®

Lastly, as families celebrate new and old traditions while baking at home, BRACH'S® makes these memories even sweeter with BRACH'S® Milk Chocolate Stars, BRACH'S® Spicy Cinnamon Imperials and BRACH'S® crunchy Peppermint Crushed Canes. BRACH'S® assortment of candy embellishments are perfect for decorating holiday cookies, gingerbread houses, and ready-made desserts.

For additional information, please visit www.brachs.com, www.keebler.com and stay connected throughout the season on social with BRACH'S® (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter) and Keebler® (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter).

About Ferrara

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is an emerging powerhouse in the North American confections and sweet snacking categories. A passionate team of more than 6,000 employees works together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, BRACH'S®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara also manages the Keebler® and Famous Amos® businesses for The Ferrero Group. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

About The Lumistella Company and The Elf on the Shelf®

CCA and B, LLC d/b/a The Lumistella Company, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the official source for the stories of Santa's North Pole. Originally founded in 2005 by a mother and daughter team, the company is home to a number of iconic Christmas brands, including: The Elf on the Shelf®, Elf Pets®, and Elf Mates™. Each of these brands, along with their global portfolio of intellectual property, is managed by The Lumistella Company and distributed through a broad assortment of consumer products, engaging immersive experiences and original entertainment-based content designed to create joyful family moments at Christmastime.

1 SOURCE: IRI Market Advantage Total US MULO+C 8 Weeks Ending 12/29/19

