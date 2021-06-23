Ferrara's NERDS® Take Home Two New Product Innovation Awards at 2021 Sweets & Snacks Expo

The Most Innovative New Product Awards bring in retail and category thought leaders who represent 85 percent of the confectionery and snack category, evaluating more than 300 innovations and recognizing 55 products across 11 categories, including the Best in Show and Seasonal awards. Each product is evaluated based innovation, taste, packaging and ability to sell.

"Ferrara's NERDS brand continues to breakthrough in the market, with transformational innovations that embrace consumer trends, while perfectly embodying the unique spirit of the brand – all celebrating the notion of being better together," said Greg Guidotti, General Manager, Sugar at Ferrara. "Our NERDS brand is on fire! We have already seen incredible in-market momentum and immense love from consumers with NERDS Gummy Clusters. And, we look forward to bringing the unique multiple texture and flavor profile we're known for to the Halloween season with NERDS Candy Corn."

NERDS Gummy Clusters

Winner of the Sweets & Snacks 2021 "Best in Show" Award, Gummy Clusters just launched in July 2020 and became a key innovation within the category for its key features – mini-Rainbow NERDS surrounding and accentuating a fruity gummy center. Each brightly colored piece offers a cluster of crunchy, tangy, mini-Rainbow NERDS with a delightful, fruity gummy center that provides fans a fun-to-eat, dual-texture treat.

NERDS Gummy Clusters Availability

Available in the NERDS Rainbow flavor, NERDS Gummy Clusters are available Nationwide now in five sizes: 3 oz Value Peg; SRP $1.00 / 3 oz Theater Box; SRP $1.29 / 3 oz Share Pack; SRP $1.89

5 oz Peg Bag; SRP $2.49 / 8 oz Standup Bag; SRP $3.49

NERDS Candy Corn

Ferrara, the #1 Manufacturer in Non-Chocolate Halloween Candies and the leader in Candy Corn, will launch NERDS Candy Corn in July of this year. Winner of the Sweets & Snacks 2021 "Seasonal Award," this mouth-watering innovation features a one-of-a-kind eating experience. Each piece has a NERDS candy flavored shell surrounding a soft and chewy NERDS fruity center. Each Candy Corn piece contains a center with two flavors and two colors, a hallmark of the NERDS brand.

NERDS Candy Corn Availability

Available in six different flavor mash-ups, NERDS Candy Corn will be available Nationwide starting July 15 in five sizes: 8 oz; SRP $1.99 / Dollar Tree 4 oz; SRP $1.00 / Drug Stores 10 oz; SRP $3.49 / Target 15 oz; SRP $2.99 / Walmart 11 oz; SRP $2.28

"When you know who you are, know your consumer and have innovation woven into the DNA of your business, you have a winning combination," closed Guidotti.

About NERDS:

NERDS is the playful and fun-to-eat candy with a variety of delicious, crunchy, chewy and gummy options: Original NERDS including the iconic dual-flavored box, NERDS Ropes, Big Chewy NERDS… and now NERDS Gummy Clusters. The original iconic box couples two complementary flavors with dual chambers, allowing candy lovers to pour out perfectly imperfect pieces of pure delight. NERDS Ropes give fans a chewy, fruity string packed with crunchy, sweet NERDS, and Big Chewy NERDS and Sour Big Chewy NERDS have a crunch that surrounds a chewy center. The new NERDS Gummy Clusters have tangy, crunchy, mini-NERDS clustered around a sweet gummy center for a poppable tasty bite.

About Ferrara:

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is an emerging powerhouse in the North American confections and sweet snacking categories. A passionate team of more than 6,000 employees works together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, BRACH'S®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara also manages the Keebler® and Famous Amos® businesses for The Ferrero Group. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

