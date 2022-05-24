Ferrara's NERDS® Tops Non-Chocolate Category in Most Innovative New Product Award from the 2022 Sweets & Snacks Expo

Each year, the Sweets & Snacks Expo, now in its 25 th year, invites retail and category thought leaders who represent 85 percent of the confectionery and snack category to evaluate more than 300 innovations. Participants honor 55 products across 11 categories, including the Best in Show and Seasonal. Each product is evaluated based on innovation, taste, packaging and its ability to sell.

"This honor reinforces the excitement that consumers have been sharing with us about NERDS all year," said Greg Guidotti, Chief Marketing Officer at Ferrara. "We hoped candy fans would be as excited about NERDS Very Berry when we were developing it, and it's an honor to know they clearly are. This Most Innovative New Product Award is a testament to the innovation taking place at Ferrara."

NERDS Very Berry Gummy Clusters

Building on the massive success of the 2020 launch of Rainbow Gummy Clusters, NERDS introduced a new flavor with Very Berry. Each brightly colored piece offers a cluster of crunchy, tangy and mini Very Berry NERDS with a delightful, fruity gummy center.

NERDS Very Berry Gummy Clusters Availability

Available Nationwide in three sizes: 3oz Share Pack; SRP $1.48, 8ox Standup Bag; SRP $2.48.

Visit NerdsCandy.com to locate product retailers and to learn more about the NERDS product portfolio. Follow the brand on social: @NerdsCandy on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

For more information about the Sweets & Snacks Expo, visit www.sweetsandsnacks.com.

About NERDS:

NERDS is the playful and fun-to-eat candy with a variety of delicious, crunchy, chewy and gummy options: Original NERDS including the iconic dual-flavored box, NERDS Ropes, Big Chewy NERDS… and now NERDS Gummy Clusters. The original iconic box couples two complementary flavors with dual chambers, allowing candy lovers to pour out perfectly imperfect pieces of pure delight. NERDS Ropes give fans a chewy, fruity string packed with crunchy, sweet NERDS, and Big Chewy NERDS and Sour Big Chewy NERDS have a crunch that surrounds a chewy center. The new NERDS Gummy Clusters have tangy, crunchy, NERDS clustered around a sweet gummy center for a poppable tasty bite.

About Ferrara

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is a powerhouse in the North American and global sugar confections category. A passionate team of more than 6,000 employees work together to share delight in every bite through our beloved candy brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 30 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, BRACH'S®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara's superior innovation is rooted in diversity of thought, experience and people, helping us introduce new candy products that make everyday moments a bit sweeter. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution, and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

Media Contact:

Gabby Toro-Rosa

[email protected]

SOURCE Ferrara