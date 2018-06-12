Ferrari Chooses Bridgestone for Portofino Convertible Sports Car

Bridgestone designed the UHP Potenza S007 run-flat tire with innovative materials and technologies to blend high G cornering with high speed durability to match the Portofino's sporty handling. The asymmetric pattern design with wide outside shoulders featuring extra-stiff blocks enhances steering precision, response and grip on dry surfaces. Wide circumferential grooves help channel water through the tire to maintain wet traction. The added reassurance of Bridgestone run-flat technology will allow drivers to maintain control of the vehicle after a puncture, to continue driving for up to 80km (50 miles) at up to 80km/h (50 miles per hour) and stop safely.

"The perfect combination of sportiness and on-board comfort of the Ferrari Portofino throws up serious challenges for tire producers," said Christophe De Valroger, vice president, original equipment, Bridgestone EMEA. "Bridgestone is thrilled to supply new generation run-flat tires developed, tested and produced in Japan for this exceptional convertible car."

Bridgestone has developed tires for Ferrari and supplied original equipment to Maranello production cars since the Ferrari 348 in 1990. The Potenza S007 tire already is the optional factory fitment for the 8-cylinder 488 GTB and Spider sports cars. Bridgestone supplied Potenza F1 racing tires to the Scuderia Ferrari Formula One team between 1999 and 2010 – an era in which Scuderia Ferrari won the Formula One World Constructors' Championship eight times and the Drivers' Championship on seven occasions.

For more Bridgestone news in the Americas, visit www.BridgestoneAmericas.com.

About Bridgestone in Europe, Middle East and Africa

Bridgestone Europe NV/SA, with headquarters in Belgium, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Bridgestone Corporation, the world's largest tyre and rubber company. It operates in more than 60 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa and has over 18 200 employees. Across the region it has 12 tyre and tyre related plants, a major R&D centre and a proving ground. Bridgestone premium tyres manufactured in Europe, Middle East and Africa are sold globally.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ferrari-chooses-bridgestone-for-portofino-convertible-sports-car-300664956.html

SOURCE Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.bridgestoneamericas.com

