Ferrero celebrates Illumination's new blockbuster comedy Despicable Me 4 with special limited-edition products from Keebler® and Kinder Joy®

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrero North America brands Keebler® and Kinder Joy® are celebrating the theatrical release of Illumination's bold new chapter of Gru and the Minions mayhem, Despicable Me 4, with two limited-edition products, Keebler Despicable Me 4 Rocky Road Fudge Stripes and Kinder Joy Despicable Me 4 Eggs. Beginning May 1, fans everywhere can shop these limited-edition products at retailers nationwide. Illumination's Despicable Me 4 arrives in theaters everywhere July 3, 2024.

Keebler Limited-Edition Despicable Me 4 Rocky Road Fudge Stripes Cookies

The newest chapter in the biggest global animated franchise in history, Illumination’s Despicable Me 4 arrives in theaters worldwide on July 3, 2024

Keebler is spreading magic to movie-going families with its Limited-Edition Despicable Me 4 Rocky Road Fudge Stripes. The new offering is a fun take on Keebler's fan-favorite Fudge Stripes cookies, featuring a chocolate and almond-flavored shortbread cookie, topped with a marshmallow-flavored fudge drizzle for a delicious rocky road taste. Ernie and the Elves crafted these tasty cookies with four unique designs, based on Illumination's iconic Minion characters.

Fans can also interact with Illumination's Minions on Keebler's Open for Magic digital hub. To enjoy games and other fun surprises featuring the Minions, families can access the site by scanning the QR code on the packaging.

"Keebler is all about creating magic for families, and what better way to do so than by teaming up with Illumination to celebrate Despicable Me 4, the newest chapter in the biggest global animated franchise in history," said Alicia Mosley, Vice President of Marketing, Keebler Brand. "We're excited to put a fun spin on our beloved Fudge Stripes and give families new and delicious ways to make memories together this summer."

Kinder Joy Limited-Edition Despicable Me 4 Eggs

Kinder Joy, the delicious treat plus toy made to help parents create everyday surprises for their children, is releasing a special lineup of eight toys featuring Illumination's beloved Despicable Me 4 characters Gru, Lucy, and popular Minions Stuart, Phil, Dave, Kevin, Jerry, and Carl. The Despicable Me 4 collection is paired with the iconic Kinder Joy treat featuring delicious layers of cocoa and sweet cream topped with crispy wafer bites filled with cocoa cream.

All eight toys can be scanned and brought to life in Applaydu, a mobile app where kids and their parents can play ad-free crafting unique homes, avatars, and personalized bedtime stories.

"Kinder Joy is all about special bonding moments between families, which is why we're excited to bring parents this new and fun way to surprise their children," said Amber Hansinger, Vice President of Marketing, Kinder Joy USA. "Illumination's Despicable Me and Minions movies are the biggest animated franchise in the world, and our limited-edition Despicable Me 4 Eggs will help elevate this movie experience for families."

You can shop Keebler Limited-Edition Despicable Me 4 Rocky Road Fudge Stripes for a suggested price of $4.80 and Kinder Joy Limited-Edition Despicable Me 4 eggs for a price of $2.39 at retailers nationwide.

About Keebler

The Keebler Elves make more than 30 varieties of delicious cookies and sweet treats made from quality ingredients, including the classic Fudge Stripes™, Chips Deluxe®, Sandies® and more. Ernie and the Elves bring magic to family moments by delighting cookie lovers. Keebler® cookies are available at mass, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide. For additional information, please visit Keebler.com and stay connected with Keebler on social ( Instagram , Facebook , X , Pinterest and YouTube )

About Kinder Joy

Kinder Joy® is part of the portfolio of brands by Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., the confectionery company known also for Ferrero Rocher®, Tic Tac® and Nutella® The Original Hazelnut Spread®. Kinder Joy® first broke onto the U.S. confectionery scene in 2018, quickly winning over American consumers with its delicious creamy layers, chocolate-covered wafer bites and exciting surprise toy. It has quickly become a beloved treat and toy, earning the title of "2019 Product of the Year" within the Kids Novelty Snack category by Product of the Year USA. For more information on the Kinder® brand and where to find Kinder Joy® eggs in retail, please visit www.Kinder.com , Kinder US Facebook, X, and Instagram.

About Ferrero®

Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 38,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,100 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com .

About Illumination's Despicable Me 4

In the first Despicable Me movie in seven years, Gru, the world's favorite supervillain-turned-Anti-Villain League-agent, returns for an exciting, bold new era of Minions mayhem in Illumination's Despicable Me 4.

Following the 2022 summer blockbuster phenomenon of Illumination's Minions: The Rise of Gru, which earned almost $1 billion worldwide, the biggest global animated franchise in history now begins a new chapter as Gru (Oscar® nominee Steve Carrell) and Lucy (Oscar® nominee Kristen Wiig) and their girls —Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Madison Polan)—welcome a new member to the Gru family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad.

Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal (Emmy winner Will Ferrell) and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina (Emmy nominee Sofia Vergara), and the family is forced to go on the run.

The film features fresh new characters voiced by Joey King (Bullet Train), Emmy winner Stephen Colbert (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) and Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live). Pierre Coffin returns as the iconic voice of the Minions and Oscar® nominee Steve Coogan returns as Silas Ramsbottom.

Packed with non-stop action and filled with Illumination's signature subversive humor, Despicable Me 4 is directed by a co-creator of the Minions, Oscar® nominee Chris Renaud (Despicable Me, The Secret Life of Pets), and is produced by Illumination's visionary founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Brett Hoffman (executive producer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Minions: The Rise of Gru). The film is co-directed by Patrick Delage (animation director Sing 2 and The Secret Life of Pets 2), and the screenplay is by the Emmy winning creator of White Lotus, Mike White, and the veteran writer of every Despicable Me film, Ken Daurio.

