Ferrero debuts new Tic Tac® Chewy at Sweets & Snacks Expo

New products from Ferrero Rocher, Kinder, Keebler, and other brands also revealed by America's fastest-growing confections company

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrero North America, part of the global sweet-packaged food company the Ferrero Group, revealed the company's first sugar candy Tic Tac Chewy at the 2024 Sweets & Snacks Expo in Indianapolis. The introduction of Tic Tac Chewy is Ferrero's first innovation exclusive to the US market, underscoring the company's commitment to sustained growth in the market.

Ferrero North America debuts Tic Tac Chewy at the 2024 Sweets & Snacks Expo in Indianapolis.

"We're thrilled for candy fans to experience how fun and unique Tic Tac® Chewy is." said Dan Cutchin, Vice President of Marketing at Ferrero USA. "It starts with a crunchy exterior and transforms with a mouthwatering, chewy inside, bursting with intense fruit flavor."

Tic Tac is currently the #1 Mint* in household penetration with nearly 15 million consumers, and the introduction of Tic Tac Chewy marks the brand's and Ferrero's first entrance into the sugar candy category. Tic Tac Chewy will be available in two varieties, Fruit Adventure and Sour Adventure, each offering a mix of five delicious fruity flavors: Cherry, Apple, Orange, Lemon, and Grape. Tic Tac Chewy will be available starting this September at a selection of retailers, including Walmart, Amazon, and Kroger, and will expand nationally early 2025.

"Ferrero has supercharged investment in our North American presence in recent years, with expanded manufacturing and R&D capabilities, additional world-class talent, and more and more product innovation," said Jim Klein, Chief Customer Officer, Ferrero USA. "With exciting new products like Tic Tac Chewy, we are well positioned to continue driving growth in the category and delivering value for our retail partners."

Other new products featured by Ferrero include:

Buncha CRUNCH ® Share Pack : Bunches of crunchy milk chocolate in a 2.8oz share pack. Available later this year.

: Bunches of crunchy milk chocolate in a 2.8oz share pack. Available later this year. Ferrero Rocher ® Dark Chocolate & Crunchy Salted Caramel Tablets : Smooth chocolate, crunchy hazelnut pieces and exquisite creamy filling combine in a sophisticated indulgence. Available in stores starting September.

: Smooth chocolate, crunchy hazelnut pieces and exquisite creamy filling combine in a sophisticated indulgence. Available in stores starting September. Ferrero Collection Grand Assortment 14 Piece Tree: Discover the NEW Ferrero Collection Grand Assortment 14 Piece Tree. Indulge in the elegant assortment including Ferrero Rocher ® , Raffaello ® , Ferrero Rondnoir ® , Ferrero Manderly ® , and Ferrero Cappuccino ® . Available later this year.

Discover the NEW Ferrero Collection Grand Assortment 14 Piece Tree. Indulge in the elegant assortment including , Raffaello , Ferrero Rondnoir , Ferrero Manderly , and Ferrero Cappuccino . Available later this year. Keebler ® Limited-Edition Despicable Me 4 Rocky Road Fudge Stripes Cookies: A fun, limited edition take on Keebler's fan-favorite Fudge Stripes cookies with a chocolate and almond-flavored shortbread cookie topped with a marshmallow-flavored fudge drizzle for a delicious rocky road taste. Available now.

A fun, limited edition take on Keebler's fan-favorite Fudge Stripes cookies with a chocolate and almond-flavored shortbread cookie topped with a marshmallow-flavored fudge drizzle for a delicious rocky road taste. Available now. Kinder Joy ® Limited Edition Despicable Me 4 Eggs : A limited-edition lineup of eight toys representing the beloved movie characters including: Gru, Lucy, and the Minions Stuart, Phil, Dave, Kevin, Jerry, and Carl. Available now.

: A limited-edition lineup of eight toys representing the beloved movie characters including: Gru, Lucy, and the Minions Stuart, Phil, Dave, Kevin, Jerry, and Carl. Available now. Kinder Joy ® Limited-Edition Harry Potter Collection: This limited-edition lineup of 16 unique Funko toys includes two pencil toppers, two sticky notes, two bookmarks and 10 Funko figurines that include Harry Potter , Ron Weasley , Hermione Granger , Draco Malfoy, Professor Dumbledore, Hagrid, and more. Available now.

This limited-edition lineup of 16 unique Funko toys includes two pencil toppers, two sticky notes, two bookmarks and 10 Funko figurines that include , , , Draco Malfoy, Professor Dumbledore, Hagrid, and more. Available now. Kinder ® Mix Advent Calendar : The perfect way to countdown to Christmas! Each of the 24 windows contains a delicious Kinder treat including: Hollow Figures, chocolate Mini Eggs, Kinder Chocolate, Happy Hippo and Schoko Bons. Available in stores starting September.

: The perfect way to countdown to Christmas! Each of the 24 windows contains a delicious Kinder treat including: Hollow Figures, chocolate Mini Eggs, Kinder Chocolate, Happy Hippo and Schoko Bons. Available in stores starting September. Kinder ® Chocolate Holiday Mini or Share Size: Individually wrapped and perfectly portioned, Kinder Chocolate bars are great for sharing the delicious, creamy taste of Kinder with the ones you love. Available in stores starting November.

Individually wrapped and perfectly portioned, Kinder Chocolate bars are great for sharing the delicious, creamy taste of Kinder with the ones you love. Available in stores starting November. Kinder ® Chocolate Lay Down Bag: This pack of twenty individually wrapped, regular-size chocolate bars is great for sharing the delicious, creamy taste of Kinder with the ones you love. Available in stores starting September.

This pack of twenty individually wrapped, regular-size chocolate bars is great for sharing the delicious, creamy taste of Kinder with the ones you love. Available in stores starting September. Fannie May ® Pretzelicious Chocolatier's Mix: Featuring a decadent blend of crunchy pecans, salty pretzels and smooth caramel, all coated in velvety Fannie May Milk Chocolate, Pretzelicious is a delicious fusion of the brand's irresistible sweet and salty flavors. Available later this month.

Featuring a decadent blend of crunchy pecans, salty pretzels and smooth caramel, all coated in velvety Fannie May Milk Chocolate, Pretzelicious is a delicious fusion of the brand's irresistible sweet and salty flavors. Available later this month. Raisinets ® Share Pack : California raisins covered in milk chocolate in a 2.8oz share pack. Available later this year.

: raisins covered in milk chocolate in a 2.8oz share pack. Available later this year. Royal Dansk® Garden Cookie Collection: This colorful, limited-time tin includes unique shapes and delicious seasonal flavors such as white chocolate raspberry and lemon, and of course the iconic vanilla ring. Available in stores starting February 2025 .

Ferrero has been growing and investing significantly in North America. The company recently celebrated the opening of a new chocolate processing facility at the company's manufacturing center in Bloomington, Illinois, which marks the first time Ferrero has produced chocolate outside of Europe. A Kinder Bueno production line is also expected to open in the manufacturing center later this year. Last year the company opened its Innovation Center and R&D Labs in Chicago's historic Marshall Field Building.

In addition to its new product innovations at the Expo, Ferrero will share its expertise connecting with the gamer community on the Data & Insights Stage in a presentation featuring Neal Finkler, Ferrero's Vice President of Marketing for Butterfinger and Baby Ruth, who will be joined by popular content creator "CuriousJoi."

Ferrero is located at Booth #10802 on the Sweets & Snacks Expo floor. For more information, visit ferreronorthamerica.com.

*Source: Circana POS, MULO+C, L52 Weeks Ending 03/24/2024, Unit Sales

About Ferrero

Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 38,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

CONTACT: Cassi DePasquale, [email protected]

SOURCE Ferrero North America