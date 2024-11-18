Ferrero Rocher® Partners with Jennifer Love Hewitt, to Elevate Holiday Hosting with its "Add Your Golden Touch" Campaign

The premium chocolatier offers DIY tutorials and a chance to win exciting prizes for those looking to level up their hosting game this holiday season.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Ferrero Rocher ®, the iconic premium chocolate brand with a passion for helping people elevate their celebrations, will inspire hosts with simple ways to level up their event to the gold standard with their new campaign, Add Your Golden Touch, featuring actress, director, and holiday lover, Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Jennifer Love Hewitt x Ferrero Rocher® Add Your Golden Touch

The joy of the holiday season brings with it the joy of spending time with loved ones, but for some, also the stress of holiday hosting. Whether you're hosting for the first time, or a seasoned professional, taking your décor to the next level can sometimes feel out of reach. A 2023 survey revealed that seventy-one percent of hosts said they needed at least a day to prepare their homes to have people over for the holidays.

"Our Add Your Golden Touch campaign aims to inspire and encourage anyone who wants to bring their hosting game to the next level through easy and accessible tutorials and fun prizes," says Robert Hoover, Vice President of Marketing, Ferrero Premium Chocolate. "Ferrero Rocher® is the perfect accessory to make your next celebration shine this holiday season."

To kick-off the campaign, Ferrero Rocher® launched an online hub on November 15, featuring free decorating tips, style guides and do-it-yourself tutorials to help hosts enhance their holiday hosting skills throughout the season. From golden wreaths and festive place cards, to dazzling ornaments and more, these online guides will offer inspiration for the holiday season and beyond. Best of all, customers can enter the "Add Your Golden Touch" Sweepstakes for a chance to win a 96-piece Ferrero Rocher® pyramid to wow your guests at your upcoming celebration. To enter, visit https://ferrerorochergoldentouch.com.

To help bring these helpful hosting inspirations to life, Ferrero Rocher® is also partnering with beloved actress and self-proclaimed holiday hosting extraordinaire, Jennifer Love-Hewitt. Together, they are sharing simple ways you can "add your golden touch" with Ferrero Rocher®, with custom handwritten place cards, pyramid centerpieces, and post dinner gifts.

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with Ferrero Rocher® this holiday season," said Jennifer Love Hewitt. "It's a longtime favorite chocolate for my family, especially around the holidays. I have been hosting my family holiday dinners for years, so I have a few tricks up my sleeve, and Ferrero Rocher® is making it even easier for you to impress your guests in your home and at the table."

Ferrero Rocher® offers a variety of holiday products that can be purchased at retail stores nationwide including both 12 piece and 24-piece holiday boxes, and a special 17-piece pyramid.

About Ferrero Rocher

One of the most iconic brands of the Ferrero Group was created in 1982 in Alba, a small town in the hills of Piedmont in Italy. It was inspired by the desire to make all the pleasure of sophisticated chocolate specialty accessible to a much wider public. Initially sold in Europe, Ferrero Rocher soon became a favorite boxed chocolate for millions of people around the world. Today, it is the world leader in its category and is sold in 140 countries across five continents.

SOURCE Ferrero North America