Ferrero Rocher® Unwraps "Raise A Rocher™," A New Master Brand Platform Toasting Moments That Matter

News provided byFerrero North America
Nov 17, 2025, 09:02 ET
Ferrero Rocher® is celebrating the launch with a sweepstakes and exciting offerings for consumers this holiday season
PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrero Rocher®, the iconic premium chocolate brand, is celebrating its new brand platform, Raise A Rocher™, a master brand campaign designed to elevate holidays, milestones, and everyday achievements alike into moments worthy of a toast. To recognize the new platform, the brand has launched a suite of creative assets, while also inviting consumers to enter a celebratory holiday sweepstakes.
With Raise A Rocher, Ferrero Rocher encourages consumers to honor and elevate the moment they're in, whether that's enjoying a classic praline, sharing the new chocolate squares, or savoring a tablet bar in a moment of self-indulgence. More than chocolate, Ferrero Rocher has become a symbol of indulgent celebrations – a golden gesture that makes life sparkle.
"Ferrero Rocher has always stood for elevating life's little luxuries, and with Raise A Rocher, we're inviting everyone to celebrate in big and small ways," said Juan Mejia, Vice President of Premium Chocolate at Ferrero. "Whether it's a holiday gathering with loved ones, celebrating a career milestone, or enjoying a well-deserved pause, every moment deserves to be honored – and wrapped in gold."
Ferrero Rocher is celebrating Raise A Rocher with several exciting offerings this season including:
- Raise A Rocher creative campaign debuting simultaneously across television, digital video and social platforms. Each spot highlights a different Ferrero Rocher product in a unique moment of celebration, capturing the breadth of the master brand. Rich gold hues, contemporary settings, and real yet aspirational characters create a modern warmth that feels both inviting and premium. Tone ranges from romantic to playful as luminous gold pixie dust flows through every spot, embodying the elevated magic of Ferrero Rocher.
- The Raise A Rocher Sweepstakes is celebrating with CHANDON, inviting consumers to take part in this golden movement. Prizes include a 96-piece Ferrero Rocher pyramid, beautiful premium glassware, and a gift card to make the celebration sparkle. Find complete details on entry and eligibility at www.ferrerorochergoldentouch.com.
- Raise A Rocher microsite, featuring inspiration for hosts and guests – including decorating tips, style guides, and DIY tutorials to help wrap meaningful moments in gold. Projects include festive ideas like a golden pyramid centerpiece, festive place cards, and a mini chocolate dome cake, available at www.ferrerorochergoldentouch.com.
- A variety of Ferrero Rocher holiday seasonal products that can be purchased at retail stores nationwide including 12 piece and 24-piece holiday boxes, and a special 17-piece pyramid that will wow as gifts and tablescape pieces.
Raise a Rocher this holiday season. Visit the Raise A Rocher microsite at www.ferrerorochergoldentouch.com beginning November 17 to enter the sweepstakes and discover inspiration to turn every moment into a golden celebration.
About Ferrero Rocher
One of the most iconic brands of the Ferrero Group was created in 1982 in Alba, a small town in the hills of Piedmont in Italy. It was inspired by the desire to make all the pleasure of sophisticated chocolate specialty accessible to a much wider public. Initially sold in Europe, Ferrero Rocher soon became a favorite boxed chocolate for millions of people around the world. Today, it is the world leader in its category and is sold in 140 countries across five continents.
Contact:
Marisa Cherichella
[email protected]
SOURCE Ferrero North America
Share this article