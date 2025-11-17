Ferrero Rocher® Unwraps "Raise A Rocher™," A New Master Brand Platform Toasting Moments That Matter

Ferrero Rocher® is celebrating the launch with a sweepstakes and exciting offerings for consumers this holiday season

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrero Rocher®, the iconic premium chocolate brand, is celebrating its new brand platform, Raise A Rocher™, a master brand campaign designed to elevate holidays, milestones, and everyday achievements alike into moments worthy of a toast. To recognize the new platform, the brand has launched a suite of creative assets, while also inviting consumers to enter a celebratory holiday sweepstakes.

Ferrero Rocher's new master brand platform "Raise A Rocher" Ferrero Rocher products

With Raise A Rocher, Ferrero Rocher encourages consumers to honor and elevate the moment they're in, whether that's enjoying a classic praline, sharing the new chocolate squares, or savoring a tablet bar in a moment of self-indulgence. More than chocolate, Ferrero Rocher has become a symbol of indulgent celebrations – a golden gesture that makes life sparkle.

"Ferrero Rocher has always stood for elevating life's little luxuries, and with Raise A Rocher, we're inviting everyone to celebrate in big and small ways," said Juan Mejia, Vice President of Premium Chocolate at Ferrero. "Whether it's a holiday gathering with loved ones, celebrating a career milestone, or enjoying a well-deserved pause, every moment deserves to be honored – and wrapped in gold."

Ferrero Rocher is celebrating Raise A Rocher with several exciting offerings this season including:

Raise A Rocher creative campaign debuting simultaneously across television, digital video and social platforms. Each spot highlights a different Ferrero Rocher product in a unique moment of celebration, capturing the breadth of the master brand. Rich gold hues, contemporary settings, and real yet aspirational characters create a modern warmth that feels both inviting and premium. Tone ranges from romantic to playful as luminous gold pixie dust flows through every spot, embodying the elevated magic of Ferrero Rocher.

The Raise A Rocher Sweepstakes is celebrating with CHANDON, inviting consumers to take part in this golden movement. Prizes include a 96-piece Ferrero Rocher pyramid, beautiful premium glassware, and a gift card to make the celebration sparkle. Find complete details on entry and eligibility at www.ferrerorochergoldentouch.com.

Raise A Rocher microsite, featuring inspiration for hosts and guests – including decorating tips, style guides, and DIY tutorials to help wrap meaningful moments in gold. Projects include festive ideas like a golden pyramid centerpiece, festive place cards, and a mini chocolate dome cake, available at www.ferrerorochergoldentouch.com.

A variety of Ferrero Rocher holiday seasonal products that can be purchased at retail stores nationwide including 12 piece and 24-piece holiday boxes, and a special 17-piece pyramid that will wow as gifts and tablescape pieces.

Raise a Rocher this holiday season. Visit the Raise A Rocher microsite at www.ferrerorochergoldentouch.com beginning November 17 to enter the sweepstakes and discover inspiration to turn every moment into a golden celebration.

About Ferrero Rocher

One of the most iconic brands of the Ferrero Group was created in 1982 in Alba, a small town in the hills of Piedmont in Italy. It was inspired by the desire to make all the pleasure of sophisticated chocolate specialty accessible to a much wider public. Initially sold in Europe, Ferrero Rocher soon became a favorite boxed chocolate for millions of people around the world. Today, it is the world leader in its category and is sold in 140 countries across five continents.

