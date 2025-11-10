Kinder Chocolate® Announces First-Ever Partnership with The Elf on the Shelf® to Sweeten the Season and Make the Holidays Simply Wonderful

"Kinder Chocolate stands for moments that bring families together," said Neal Finkler, Vice President of Kinder Snacking. "The goal of this partnership is to keep the magic of the holidays at the forefront, and to inspire creativity and imagination for the entire family."

As part of the holiday season partnership, customers can buy limited-edition Kinder Chocolate bar x The Elf on the Shelf packs featuring the beloved Scout Elf® in single, share and mini sizes, available at all major retailers nationwide. Each pack includes one of eight collectible cards with a special QR code that unlocks Let's Story! – a unique, co-created digital storytelling experience within Ferrero's free Applaydu app that lets parents and kids build personalized The Elf on the Shelf adventures together.

Within the Applaydu app, families can discover eight exclusive The Elf on the Shelf stories in the new "Let's Story!" feature, with immersive 360° storytelling that lets parents and kids co-create adventures together, extending the beloved tradition from The Elf on the Shelf Santaverse™.

"For 20 years, The Elf on the Shelf has been part of cherished family holiday traditions that celebrate wonder and togetherness," said Christa Pitts, co-CEO and co-Founder at The Lumistella Company. "Partnering with Kinder Chocolate allows us to extend that magic in a new way — through storytelling, creativity, and the joy that comes from simple, shared moments."

To celebrate the campaign across channels, Kinder Chocolate will also collaborate with creators to encourage families to share their own moments of connection and imagination. Through engaging content, they will highlight how Kinder Chocolate and The Elf on the Shelf make the holidays simply wonderful – one story and one sweet treat at a time.

For more information, visit https://www.kinder.com/us/en/applaydu.

About Kinder Chocolate®

At the heart of Kinder Chocolate® is a simple mission: to spark, share, and celebrate simply wonderful moments of togetherness between parents and kids. With a creamy milky filling and smooth milk chocolate coating, Kinder Chocolate comes in small, individually wrapped bars that are perfect for sharing and creating joyful family moments.

Launched in the U.S. in September 2023, Kinder Chocolate was voted 2024 Product of the Year Winner in the Chocolate category by the Kantar Group. The Kinder® brand, one of the largest chocolate brands globally, has delighted families for more than 50 years across 170 countries with its wide range of chocolate products that celebrate the beauty of simple joys.

About The Lumistella Company CCA and B, LLC d/b/a

The Lumistella Company is the parent company behind The Elf on the Shelf® Santaverse™, the official source for the stories of the enchanted world of Santa Claus. Family-owned and women-led since 2005, the company's portfolio includes a number of iconic Christmas brands, including: The Elf on the Shelf, Elf Pets and Elf Mates. As a global company operating in 29 countries, on 6 continents with 100+ licensees, our purpose is to make joyful family moments possible around the world. To learn more about The Lumistella Company, please visit https://lumistella.com/.

