Ferrero's Holiday Survey Reveals Chocolate Tops Wine and Baking Sweet Treats Rivals Gift Opening

Ferrero unwraps holiday habits in new survey

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrero North America, part of the global sweet-packaged food company the Ferrero Group, which makes Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder®, Royal Dansk®, and other holiday favorites, today released new survey findings about adults' habits around the holidays, including some that might come as a surprise.

The survey reveals how consumers intend to indulge more this holiday season, prioritizing chocolate over other treats as they savor the joy of holiday baking, gifting, and creating festive experiences.

Key Findings Include:

56% of adults prefer to gift and to receive holiday chocolates over wine

Adults say unwrapping presents (75%) and receiving homemade cookies or sweet treats (74%) are the two most enjoyable ways to celebrate the holidays, more than receiving holiday cards, watching holiday movies, decorating their Christmas tree, and attending holiday parties among others

48% of people don't always reveal when they are serving store-bought baked treats, leaving others to think they were home-made

leaving others to think they were home-made 64% of adults allow themselves more treats during the holiday season than at other times of the year

60% of adults will bake a treat for the holidays; just under 70% of that group will buy candy to mix into their recipes

57% of adults bake extra holiday treats so they can have leftovers after the celebrations

72% of adults said that they would rather receive chocolate or candy in their stockings instead of gum

55% of adults said if they could only choose one to go with their holiday meal, that they would choose dessert over appetizers

of adults said 65% of adults go to the grocery store more than usual during the holiday season

of adults 69% of adults repurpose Royal Dansk cookie tins for storage, DIY crafts, or holiday packaging

"The holiday season is synonymous with celebration and sharing, and our data reveals that sweet treats are a must-have item when it comes to the festivities for most Americans," said Jim Klein, Chief Customer Officer, Ferrero USA. "In particular, we're seeing different buying occasions for chocolate around the holiday season, whether it's gifting, hosting, or personal consumption. Ultimately, it's not just about the celebrations – it's about creating joyful moments that last far beyond the holidays. We're proud to be a part of those traditions and offer products that bring extra delight to the season."

Ferrero has several holiday treats perfect no matter the occasion. For the host or hostess, pick up a box or bar of Ferrero Rocher or a Royal Dansk cookie tin. For stocking stuffers, Kinder Joy Limited-Edition Holiday Eggs or Tic Tac® Naughty or Nice Mints. For holiday baking Nutella Holiday Glass Jars, Keebler® Crusts or Mother's® Reindeer Games Cookies as the perfect topping. For holiday candy bowls Fannie May® Peppermint S'mores Chocolatiers Mix or seasonal items from Butterfinger®, CRUNCH® and Baby Ruth®. All products are available at retailers nationwide in store and online. While supplies last.

Survey Methodology

These are some findings from a nationwide study conducted on behalf of Ferrero by Golin in partnership with Dynata among 2,002 adults aged 18 and older, surveyed online from November 12-20, 2024, that examines consumer preferences and their plans to celebrate the holidays in 2024. The margin of error (at the 95% confidence level) is +/- 4%.

About Ferrero®

Ferrero began in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 47,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,400 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

