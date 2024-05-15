Fertility Care, Health & Wellness Industries Lead the 2024 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned and -Led Companies Ranking

The Women Presidents Organization announces the businesses on this year's list ahead of annual Entrepreneurial Excellence Forum

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Women Presidents Organization (WPO) announced the businesses recognized on the annual 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies ranking, sponsored by JPMorgan Chase. Companies in the health and wellness industries lead this year's list, alongside firms specializing in security, technology, staffing, human capital management and professional services.

This year's three fastest-growing businesses are:

Congratulations to this year's 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies.

Kindbody ( New York, NY ): A fertility clinic network and global family-building benefits provider for employers that offers a full spectrum of reproductive care, from preconception to postpartum through menopause.



Cymbiotika ( San Diego, CA ): A health and wellness company that formulates innovative, science-backed supplements and products to support healthy aging, immunity, gut health and more.



Strategic Logistics Defense Services ( Oceanside, CA ): A government procurement consulting company that specializes in tactical third-party services, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, expeditionary, medical and satellite communication services.

The full list of honorees is available at https://www.women-presidents.com/news-events/50-fastest/2024-50-fastest-list/

"The business leaders recognized on this year's 50 Fastest are at the forefront of dynamic, fast moving industries. Their growth, geographic reach and performance is impressive and deserving of celebration," said Thelma Ferguson, Global Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Vice Chair of Commercial Banking for JPMorgan Chase. "We are proud to join the WPO in honoring these individuals and helping them access networks and resources to support their continued success."

"We continue to be impressed with the way today's leaders navigate challenges and steer their businesses toward success, all while building innovative products and company cultures," said Camille Burns, CEO of Women Presidents Organization. "It is an honor to hear these women's stories and we look forward to celebrating their many accomplishments at this year's WPO Entrepreneurial Excellence Forum."

Honoree Outlook

As part of the application process for the ranking, business leaders report on their growth journey and share their business outlook for the year ahead. Notable responses include:

Eye on Growth: They are focused on continuing business growth and plan to invest in new technologies and innovations to support those efforts. For many, this also includes potential expansion into new markets.





They are focused on continuing business growth and plan to invest in new technologies and innovations to support those efforts. For many, this also includes potential expansion into new markets. Investing in Culture & People: They are also planning to invest in marketing and advertising strategies, as well as people and talent development — a particular focus for those who continue to operate in remote or hybrid models.

2024 Ranking Characteristics

To qualify for the ranking, the WPO requires businesses to be privately held and woman-owned or -led with annual revenues of at least $500,000 in each of the past five years. Applicants were not required to join or be members of the WPO. All eligible companies were ranked according to a sales growth formula created by the WPO that combines percentage and absolute growth.

From January to December of 2023, the businesses recognized on the 50 Fastest list generated a combined $7 billion in revenue and collectively employed more than 18,000 people. A majority of this year's honorees conduct business globally and with Fortune 1000 companies, with nearly all honored leaders still playing an active role in the day-to-day operations of their businesses.

More about this year's 50 Fastest:

Average honoree age: 54

Average years in business: 11

94% started the business

72% do business globally

The companies on the 50 Fastest list will be recognized at the WPO Entrepreneurial Excellence Forum taking place May 15-17, 2024, at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs, CO.

ABOUT WOMEN PRESIDENTS ORGANIZATION (WPO)

The Women Presidents Organization (WPO) is a non-profit membership organization where dynamic and diverse women business leaders around the world tap into collective insight with exclusive access to entrepreneurial equals, innovative ideas, and executive education. WPO members have guided their business to generate at least $2 million USD in gross annual sales (or $1 million USD for a service-based business). Each WPO chapter serves as a professionally facilitated peer advisory group for members where they can harness the momentum of their successes and cultivate new strategies that will take them even further. Learn more at www.women-presidents.com.

ABOUT JPMORGAN CHASE

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $4.1 trillion in assets and $337 billion in stockholders' equity as of March 31, 2024. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

