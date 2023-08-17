Fetch Announces Former Uber Executive as New Chief Financial Officer

Gideon Oppenheimer to draw upon deep Silicon Valley roots and financial expertise to round out Fetch's leadership team

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch , America's No. 1 rewards app and leading consumer-engagement platform, today announced the further expansion of its executive team with Gideon Oppenheimer joining as Chief Financial Officer. A tech-industry veteran, in his new role Oppenheimer will focus on financial discipline and maximizing profitability as Fetch continues to scale revenue and expand brand partnerships.

Fetch CFO Gideon Oppenheimer

"Gideon is a true doer; he's adept at helping industry disruptors discern critical metrics and translating those insights into actionable strategies. He empowers business leaders, arming them with the right context to make informed decisions to bring their companies to the next level," said Fetch CEO & Founder Wes Schroll. "Gideon will play a pivotal role in propelling Fetch's continued momentum as we optimize our platform and navigate financial milestones ahead."

Oppenheimer comes to Fetch with deep experience overseeing all aspects of financial operations, strategic planning and fiscal health for growth companies in private and public market environments. Most recently, Oppenheimer served as EVP, Head of Finance at Uber Freight, overseeing over $5 billion in revenue from the ride-share company's Uber Freight business. At Uber Freight, Oppenheimer led a 400-person finance organization spanning accounting, financial operations, financial planning and analysis and treasury. Additionally, he facilitated the company's $2.25 billion acquisition of logistics solution provider Transplace. Earlier in his career, Oppenheimer worked at Coatue Management focused on private market investments and as a consultant at The Boston Consulting Group.

"Fetch has carved out a supremely valuable spot in the advertising and digital loyalty landscape with its vast user base and unparalleled ability to shift consumer purchasing," said Oppenheimer. "The platform's remarkable growth underscores brands' hunger for new ways to engage with consumers. Fetch has a tremendously promising trajectory, and I look forward to steering the company's continued financial growth and maturity."

This new hire marks Fetch's latest move to stack its executive team with top tech talent from companies including Google, Twitter (now X), Pinterest, Apple and now Uber. In 2023 alone, Fetch has appointed leaders in key positions including COO, CRO, and other top sales roles as the company continues to scale its brand partnerships, grow its user base and build out its groundbreaking technology.

Fetch is a new kind of performance marketing and consumer engagement platform, built to help brands navigate the changing digital advertising landscape. Fetch works with companies across CPG, restaurant and retail industries, with partners including General Mills, Unilever, PepsiCo, Albertsons, MolsonCoors and many more.

With 11 million receipts submitted from users each day, Fetch has a real-time pulse on consumer behavior and the ability to activate consumers across a host of key business objectives. The platform captures digital and physical transactions amounting to more than $152 billion in retail spend annually. Brands that partner with Fetch can leverage this unparalleled source of zero-party data to inform next-gen audience targeting based on individuals' verified purchase history.

Valued at more than $2.5 billion and backed by investors including SoftBank Vision Fund II, Greycroft, ICONIQ, Hamilton Lane, NielsenIQ and Univision, Fetch is solving problems for some of the biggest brands in the world while providing real value for millions of consumers. Consistently among the top-downloaded apps in the Shopping category, Fetch also boasts category-leading levels of engagement and retention according to metrics from data.ai, surpassing juggernauts like Amazon, Walmart, Target and Starbucks.

Founded in Madison, Wis., Fetch, formerly Fetch Rewards, is on a mission to help people have fun and save money with every purchase. The No. 1 rewards app on the market, Fetch has 18 million monthly active users who have collectively submitted more than 5 billion receipts and earned more than $740 million in rewards points. Fetch is available to download free on the App Store and Google Play Store and has nearly 5 million five-star reviews from happy Fetchers.

