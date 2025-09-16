Introducing FAST by Fetch: AI-Powered Insights to Activation Platform to Keep Brands Ahead of the Curve

FAST is the first and only platform to combine natural-language AI with real-time, full-picture household purchase data. Post this

"FAST democratizes data, insights and activation," said Wes Schroll, Founder and CEO of Fetch. "With just a simple question, anyone can turn insights into tangible business impact, instantly. FAST provides clarity and action, on demand."

Marketers today are drowning in data and bedeviled with dashboards. Tech stacks have become a fragmented patchwork of tools, with siloed systems and delayed reporting. FAST provides a retail-agnostic, real-time view of consumer behavior, fueled by verified purchases that keep insights instantly actionable.

FAST collapses what used to take days or weeks into minutes. Instead, brands can simply ask questions in natural language such as "Which brands gained share with Gen Z last quarter?", "What snacks are trending in the Midwest?" or "How can I understand growth in my restaurants with older consumers?".

FAST can be used as a standalone insights platform, but it is most powerful when connected to targeted media campaigns on Fetch and other external media platforms . By connecting insight to activation, some example use cases include:

Discovering unexpected product pairings to drive growth

Tracking shifts to stay ahead of competitors

Evaluating retail performance to strengthen partnerships and capture share

FAST is built on Fetch's holistic view of household spending—capturing online and offline purchases, across retailers, categories and payment types nationally with item-level detail. This verified zero-party data is submitted directly by 12.5 million monthly active users, giving the platform visibility into up to $179 billion in annualized consumer spending. Fetch households submit 88% of their retail and restaurant spend from real receipts. The result is a verified view of consumer behavior grounded in real purchases, not modeled proxies.

Brands looking to make faster, smarter decisions and activate with precision can sign up for updates on FAST here .

About Fetch

Fetch, America's Rewards App, empowers consumers to live rewarded and helps brands create lifelong customers through the power of Fetch Points. Designed to acquire and retain consumers, Fetch has unparalleled visibility into what people buy, capturing billions of spending transactions annually using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. Users submit 11 million receipts per day and have earned more than $1 billion in Fetch Points. The app is available to download on the App Store and Google Play Store and has more than 6 million five-star reviews from happy Fetchers.

CONTACT: Karlie Fitzgerald, Fetch, [email protected]

SOURCE Fetch