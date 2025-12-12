Fetch Reveals Six Wild Truths About America's 2025 Spending Habits

Drawn from more than $179 billion worth of transactions captured annually by Fetch—including 12 million receipts submitted every day—and analyzed through Fetch's AI-powered insights-to-activation tool, FAST, the report reveals how Americans navigated the year's mix of hustle and downtime. Consumers found balance, fueling busy days with energy chews and protein-packed everything, and powering down with sushi splurges and weighted blankets.

"Fetch sees what others can't: how people actually spend based on billions of purchases," said Jacob Grocholski, Vice President of Analytics at Fetch. "This year, we saw a chaotic mix of discipline and indulgence that defined how people navigated 2025 — a snapshot of how Americans pushed through demanding days and made room for comfort wherever they could."

The Fetch Finds Report uncovered six spending surprises that defined 2025:

The Meatless Revolution Has Expired

Despite rising grocery costs, Americans brought meat back to the menu. Fresh beef (+13%) and pork (+12%) sales rose, while refrigerated plant-based alternatives (-11%) fell, signaling that the meatless movement lost some of its sizzle in 2025.



America's Eating Out, and Sushi's On A Roll

Dining out surged despite budget-tightening elsewhere. Sushi led the charge, up 45.6% in trip growth, far outpacing Mexican (+13.9%) and pizza (+6.7%).



Endurance Nutrition Takes a Victory Lap

2025 was a marathon, not a sprint, as energy chews and gels jumped 27.4%. We're either all running marathons or just trying to get through Monday.



The Great American Declutter Hit Overdrive

Self-care became shelf-care as household storage bags (+55.8%), charging valets (+37%), and cleaning gloves (+13.4%) all saw strong growth, suggesting tidiness and organizations became acts of wellness.



Protein Moved into the Pantry

Protein isn't just for the gym anymore. Consumers bulked up their everyday staples, with protein-labeled breakfast cereals (+69.8%), granola (+45.9%), and dry pasta (+35.4%) all up. Consumers clearly want their everyday foods to pull double duty.



America Powered Down and Got Comfortable

Comfort reigned supreme, with loungewear soaring 218%, weighted blankets up 45%, and candles up 20%, proof that winding down became the new status symbol.

The Fetch Finds Report reflects real consumer behavior, captured through everyday spending patterns across all retailers, restaurants, and payment types. Powered by Fetch's unmatched visibility into what consumers buy at the item level across every channel, the findings offer clarity as Americans continue to navigate the shifting economy.

Those interested can read the full Fetch Finds "6 Wild Truths About America's Spending in 2025" Report here .

