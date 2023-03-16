Fetch Appoints Seasoned Adtech Executive Meredith Guerriero as Chief Operating Officer to Steer Long-Term Company Growth

Guerriero to leverage over 20 years of leadership experience from Google, Facebook and Pinterest to optimize and scale company operations

MADISON, Wis., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch , America's No. 1 rewards app and leading consumer-engagement platform, today announced the addition of Meredith Guerriero to its executive team as Chief Operating Officer. Tapping into her wide-reaching expertise in the technology sector, Guerriero will work closely with Fetch CEO and Founder Wes Schroll to scale Fetch's operations as the company enters its next phase of growth. As COO, Guerriero will oversee Fetch's revenue generation, legal, implementation, and operations teams and work closely with product and engineering to formulate new monetization strategies as the company expands into new categories.

"Meredith is a visionary leader whose track record of scaling global businesses, solving complex problems, and inspiring high-performance teams is unmatched," Schroll said. "As Fetch continues to grow, her expertise in building revenue streams and delivering rigorous, strategic initiatives will be instrumental."

Guerriero brings over 20 years of technology and advertising experience to her role at Fetch, having held leadership roles at some of Silicon Valley's most recognizable companies. Throughout her career, Guerriero has proven adept at bringing new products and services to market and has deep experience leading company-wide monetization efforts and exceeding revenue expectations.

Before joining Fetch, Guerriero was Vice President of Sales & Partnerships at Pinterest, where she built the business from the ground up and propelled the company for its eventual initial public offering. Prior, Guerriero served as Director of Health, Grocery, Drugstore, and Politics at Facebook (now Meta), where she successfully established the company's RX category. Earlier in her career, Guerriero spent a decade at Google building a billion-dollar business within the automotive category, ultimately leading the strategy and globalization of the company's programmatic offering as the Global Director of Programmatic Platforms & Solutions.

Guerriero has been named to Ad Age's 40 Under 40 list, one of advertising's most recognized and prestigious honors. She was also selected to launch Ad Age's "The List," a group of individuals tasked to change the advertising industry for the better across important topics including diversity, parental leave, and mentorship. She is also a founding member of Chief, a private network for the most powerful women in leadership, in New York City.

"I've long admired Fetch as a true innovator as a consumer commerce platform. I'm inspired by its success in understanding the user purchasing journey while delivering a relevant experience across the CPG, retail, and restaurant categories," said Guerriero. "I look forward to drawing on my deep adtech experience at the world's top technology companies to help Fetch harness its growing momentum and reach its full potential, helping the company discover and execute on new ways to reimagine the brand-consumer relationship."

About Fetch

Founded in Madison, Wis., Fetch, formerly Fetch Rewards, is on a mission to help people have fun and save money on every purchase. The No. 1 rewards app on the market, Fetch has more than 17 million monthly active users who have collectively submitted more than 5 billion receipts and earned more than $550 million in rewards points. A top-ranked app in the App Store and Google Play Store with more than 4 million five-star reviews from happy Fetchers.

