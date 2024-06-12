Fetch Elevates Platform Experience with More Ways to Earn Points and Amplify Brand Engagement

New features include rewards for online shopping and location-based offers, improving user experience and expanding brand reach

MADISON, Wis., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch , America's Rewards App, today announced a host of product enhancements to upgrade user experience and heighten brand success with the app. From an innovative e-commerce integration to redesigned brand-discovery features and digital receipt submission experience, the updates further reward users for their everyday actions and help brands increase consumer engagement.

"We're building a rewards ecosystem so consumers can discover their top point-earning opportunities and brands can create lifelong consumers," said Wade Bruce, Chief Technology Officer at Fetch. "Our consumers have a deep passion for Fetch Points, and we're constantly improving Fetch to offer the easiest, most fun and most social experience to help them rack up even more."

Unlocking A New Way to Earn Online

Consumers can now earn points anytime they complete an online purchase through Fetch Shop. The new dedicated "Shop" page in the app lets users complete purchases directly through a variety of popular brands including Target, Expedia and StockX. Consumers will earn Fetch Points for every dollar spent through Fetch Shop on anything from groceries, to travel, apparel, entertainment and more – whether it's a gift for a loved one or a treat for themselves. Powered by third-party provider, Button , the leading provider of mobile commerce optimization solutions, Fetch Shop drives e-commerce trips, and is the perfect complement to Fetch's existing offerings for brands to reach new consumers and retain current buyers.

"Shoppers want a seamless and optimized shopping experience, so we joined forces with Fetch in a combined mission to enhance user experiences and offer retailers a direct route to higher conversions," said Michael Jaconi, Co-founder and CEO at Button. "We look forward to driving continued innovation and value through our partnership with Fetch."

Find Your Most Rewarding Brands

Fetch is launching two new features to help users more easily discover personalized offers and maximize Fetch Point earning opportunities anywhere, any time. The first is Point Boost, a new experience that further rewards customers for their loyalty to their favorite brands. Point Boost helps consumers quickly and easily identify brands that will reward them for their purchases, building customer mindshare on every trip. Fetch partners can choose from Boost tiers (Max Boost, Super Boost and Boost) to stand out even further to consumers and spur lasting purchasing behaviors. Point Boost, when paired with Offers, encourages repeat purchases and cements consumer loyalty, helping brands realize an 18% lift in sales. Fetch has also revamped the receipt details screen with a clear breakdown of their point-earning activity (e.g., Offer completion, Offer progress, Point Boost, etc.), making it easier for users to see exactly where their earnings are coming from.

In addition to Point Boost, which helps users easily keep track of their most rewarding brands, Fetch is introducing Offers Nearby, which handily identifies where they can find those brands and others they'll love to curate their shopping trips. With user permission, Offers Nearby pinpoints a users' location to inform them of offers close to them – whether they're at the grocery store down the street or on vacation across the country. Offers Nearby helps brands reach more consumers by understanding their purchase intent and increasing intentional shopping trips. With the addition of Fetch Shop, Point Boost, and Offers Nearby to the platform, Fetch users can live rewarded, earning Fetch Points anytime they shop online and buy from a boosted brand anywhere.

Effortless eReceipts

Additionally, Fetch has improved the process for submitting digital receipts so that no Fetch Points go unclaimed. The updated experience connects Fetch to users' online accounts with participating retailers, regularly scanning and notifying users when new eReceipts are ready to submit – eliminating the need to manually check each connected account. This seamless opt-in experience also offers brands the opportunity to deepen their relationships with consumers, helping to drive repeat purchases, loyalty sign ups and other desired behaviors.

