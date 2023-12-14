Fetch Hires Former TikTok, Google Executive to Court Advertising Agencies as Company Eyes Further Expansion in 2024

Dan Brough to draw upon over 20 years of experience to connect Fetch with agency leaders servicing top CPG, restaurant and retail brands

MADISON, Wis., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch, America's No. 1 rewards app and leading consumer-engagement platform, today announced the appointment of Dan Brough to the newly created position of General Manager of Agencies. In this role, Brough will be responsible for leveraging the power of the Fetch platform with the influential audience of senior leaders across the agency landscape to help them drive incremental behaviors for top CPG, restaurant, and retail brands.

"Dan is nothing short of an advertising maestro with top-notch experience orchestrating collaboration between technology's biggest brands and the world's most creative and strategic advertising agencies," said Robin Wheeler, Chief Revenue Officer at Fetch. "Retail-agnostic advertising is a critical, growing channel for brands and agencies alike, and Fetch is uniquely positioned to serve as the go-to solution. Dan's extensive knowledge and time-tested relationships in the agency space will prove indispensable as we continue to expand our reach across verticals and work with these influential advertising leaders to help more brands harness the next-generation capabilities of the Fetch platform."

With over 20 years of experience in the digital media space, Brough has held leadership positions at innovative digital properties including Google, Waze, TikTok and Epic Games. In his most recent role, Brough led the global agency partnership team at Epic Games, where he focused on supporting major agency holding companies' advancement into the gaming metaverse space. Prior, Brough launched the U.S. agency partnership team at TikTok, which helped catapult the brand to reach 1 billion users. Brough also spent nearly a decade at Google in leadership roles servicing its largest agency partner, WPP, as well as launching the agency business development team at Waze, following Google's acquisition of the company. Earlier in his career, Brough was an innovator in search engine marketing and a founding member of Reprise Media when paid search was still in its infancy.

"Fetch stands out among the next wave of adtech solutions as the most efficient, effective way for brands to deliver relevant, personalized, non-intrusive advertising experiences while staying within the guardrails of new privacy regulations," said Brough. "The platform's advanced consumer-engagement capabilities go far beyond what traditional digital advertising has ever been able to deliver. Fetch offers agencies best-in-class measurement capabilities ensuring brand dollars are allocated wisely."

Since its founding a decade ago, Fetch has revolutionized the way brands in the CPG, restaurant and retail industries connect with consumers through hyper-personalized offers, social engagement features and real-time consumer insights, all within a privacy-first environment that bridges the gap between the physical and digital worlds. In a step toward expansion, this new role will help bring this next-gen, AI-powered, omnichannel consumer-engagement platform and retail-agnostic media channel to even more brands by embedding Fetch in the advertising agency community that plays a critical role in shaping advertising strategy and execution for global brands. Brough will spearhead efforts to cement Fetch in the consciousness of senior agency leaders, media buyers and planners as they search for tried-and-true advertising innovations that help their clients reach consumers more effectively.

Brough's joining Fetch is the latest in a string of appointments to round out the company's all-star sales team with top tech talent from industry titans including X (formerly Twitter), Reddit, and Google. This year, Fetch hired Robin Wheeler as CRO to grow revenue and lead partnership efforts, as well as additional sales leadership, including General Managers Berit O'Connor (General Merchandise), Carmen Gonzalez-Meister (Beauty & OTC), and David Parisi (Restaurants & Retail), to deepen the company's vertical expansion.

About Fetch

Founded in Madison, Wis., Fetch is on a mission to help people have fun and save money with every purchase. The No. 1 rewards app on the market, Fetch shoppers have collectively submitted more than 5 billion receipts and earned more than $830 million in rewards points. Fetch is available to download free on the App Store and Google Play Store and has more than 5 million five-star reviews from happy Fetchers.

