Fetch Launches New Web Browser Extension to Make This Holiday Season the Most Rewarding Yet

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Fetch , America's Rewards App, today announced the launch of the Fetch Shop Web Extension, a new, easy way for users to earn rewards by making purchases directly from a web browser.

Following the launch of Fetch Shop – which awards points anytime users complete a purchase through the Fetch app – the new web extension helps consumers rack up Fetch Points for their purchases from participating online retailers when shopping through their browser. Available on Chrome desktop and Safari on mobile devices, users can seamlessly earn rewards with popular retailers including Target, Ulta Beauty, Groupon and others. Once accumulated, Fetch Points can be redeemed for rewards like free gift cards, charitable donations, merchandise, sweepstakes entries and more.

To help consumers spruce up this holiday shopping season, Fetch is awarding users 3,000 Fetch Points when they make a purchase using the new Fetch Shop Web Extension starting November 14 through November 19. Additionally, users can earn up to two to four times the Fetch Points when using the extension on purchases anytime from Black Friday (November 29) to Cyber Monday (December 1).

"Our new Fetch Shop Web Extension rewards consumers for yet another moment in their day – every online purchase," said Fetch's Chief Product Officer Ayo Jimoh. "With the holiday shopping season in full swing, this extension offers a fun, easy way for consumers to earn Fetch Points—making it simpler than ever to check off their gift lists."

Another strategic step in the company's quest to create a true universal rewards ecosystem, the web extension drives customers to shop on retailers' platforms – fueling site visits and sales. With insight into $179 billion of annualized gross merchandise value by the end of 2024, Fetch is helping brands reach over 12 million monthly users at every point during their shopping journeys this holiday season and beyond.

For more information on the web extension, go to web-extension.fetch.com .

About Fetch

Fetch, America's Rewards App, empowers consumers to live rewarded and helps brands create lifelong customers through the power of Fetch Points. Designed to acquire and retain consumers, Fetch has unparalleled visibility into what people buy, capturing more than $179 billion worth of annual transactions by the end of 2024 using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies. To-date, users have submitted more than 5 billion receipts and earned more than $1 billion in Fetch Points. The app is available to download on the App Store and Google Play Store and has more than 5 million five-star reviews from happy Fetchers.

