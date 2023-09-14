Fetch Recognized as A Leader in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack Report

Fetch builds leading solutions on Snowflake's Data Cloud that help the biggest brands in the world activate consumers through targeted on-platform campaigns with marketing attribution methodology

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fetch, the nation's No. 1 rewards app and leading consumer-engagement platform, today announced that it has been recognized as a leader in the Enrichment category in the Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue executed and launched by Snowflake , the Data Cloud company.

Snowflake's data-backed report identifies the best of breed solutions used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers can leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to best identify, serve, and convert valuable prospects into loyal customers. By analyzing usage patterns from a pool of approximately 8,100 customers as of April 2023, Snowflake identified ten technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks. The extensive research reflects how customers are adopting solutions from a rapidly changing ecosystem and highlights the convergence of adtech and martech, the increased importance of privacy enhancing technologies, and the heightened focus marketers have on measurement to maximize campaign ROI. The ten categories include:

Analytics & Data Capture

Enrichment

Identity & Activation Identity & Onboarders Customer Data Activation Advertising Platforms

Measurement & Attribution

Integration & Modeling

Business Intelligence

AI & Machine Learning

Privacy Enhancing Technologies

Focusing on those companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network (or ones with a comparable agreement in place with Snowflake), as well as Snowflake Marketplace providers, the report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting technology partners and their solutions as "leaders" or "ones to watch" within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake's report provides a concrete overview of the partner solution providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.

"Marketing professionals are seeing the value of operating with the full breadth of their data, thanks to the Snowflake Data Cloud," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. "Fetch emerged as a leader in the Enrichment category for its unique ability to help our joint customers navigate the challenge of signal loss."

Fetch helps brands navigate the changing digital advertising landscape and works with more than 650 companies across CPG, restaurant and retail industries. Partners include General Mills, Unilever, PepsiCo, Albertsons, MolsonCoors and many more.

Fetch was identified in Snowflake's report as a leader in the Enrichment category for the company's ability to give brand partners the power to elevate advertising and campaign attribution with richer consumer profiles and personalized segment insights with the Snowflake Data Cloud. This process securely combines external first-party data sources, allowing collaboration without the need to relocate, duplicate or expose any personally identifiable information (PII) associated with the data. A Fetch data clean room, Powered by Snowflake provides cutting-edge insight into audience tracking and campaign performance in a secure, collaborative environment.

"Fetch has effectively built an expansive omnichannel consumer panel that exists today, backed by purchase data from 11 million receipts daily," said Virginia Marsh, Vice President of Data Partnerships at Fetch. "Our data clean room partnership with Snowflake plays a key role in our ability to deliver those insights in real time for our brand partners, giving them true understanding of consumer behavior at scale and the ability to activity with speed and precision."

Click here to read The Modern Marketing Data Stack 2023: How Data-Forward Marketers Are Redefining Strategies to Unify, Analyze, and Activate Data to Boost Revenue.

Learn more about the Fetch data clean room, powered by Snowflake, here .

About Fetch

Founded in Madison, Wis., Fetch, formerly Fetch Rewards, is on a mission to help people have fun and save money with every purchase. The No. 1 rewards app on the market, Fetch has 18 million monthly active users who have collectively submitted more than 5 billion receipts and earned more than $757 million in rewards points. Fetch is available to download free on the App Store and Google Play Store and has nearly 5 million five-star reviews from happy Fetchers.

