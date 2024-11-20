FETCH Secures Global Partnership with Accor Hotels, Becoming a Supplier for Pay and Order Solutions

BEAVERTON, Ore., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FETCH, a leading tech company in the Hospitality sector, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Accor, solidifying its position as one of the preferred global suppliers for Pay and Order solutions. This collaboration highlights FETCH'S commitment to delivering best-in-class technology that unifies guest experiences for hotel brands worldwide.

In addition to enhancing seamless payment processes and intuitive order management, FETCH's unified guest experience technology will now introduce a ground-breaking innovation. Accor guests can seamlessly earn and redeem their ALL - AccorLive Limitless loyalty points on Food and Beverage expenditures, providing an unparalleled incentive to choose and stay at any Accor hotel globally.

"This collaboration with Accor is a testament to FETCH'S commitment to revolutionizing the hospitality sector. We are honored to be chosen as Accor's supplier for Pay and Order solutions globally," says Jason Jefferys, CEO of FETCH. "Our unified guest experience technology aligns seamlessly with Accor's vision for delivering exceptional service. We look forward to setting new industry benchmarks together."

Accor operates over 5,100 hotel properties in over 100 countries and includes global brands such as The Fairmont Hotel, Swissotel, Movenpick, Novotel, Sofitel and many more.

"FETCH'S software represents a powerful asset, providing a unique advantage as QR codes become increasingly prevalent in the hospitality industry. With integration into our loyalty program, ALL, we are continuously enhancing the guest experience," says Jean-Noel Lau Keng Lun, SVP Product Management at Accor. "This partnership is a significant milestone for both our guests and employees, reaffirming our dedication to shaping the future of hospitality technology."

About FETCH:

FETCH is a pioneering tech company specializing in hospitality solutions, focused on redefining guest experiences through innovative technology. The company's unified guest experience technology optimizes ordering, payment, tipping, and feedback collection, providing personalized and seamless interactions for both guests and venues. For more information, visit www.fetchpay.com.

