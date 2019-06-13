FETV Announces Nielsen Ratings, Ranks Highly with Women 50+

SOUTH BEND, Ind., June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FETV (Family Entertainment Television) announced today an agreement with Nielsen for the measurement company's ratings services. Beginning the first week of June, Nielsen began reporting the network's ratings to major advertising agencies and their clients nationwide through the Nielsen MarketBreaks rating service.

According to Rick Wardell, VP National Ad Sales at FETV, the Nielsen ratings show strong performance in the network's target demos – older adults, particularly Women 50+. "The addition of Nielsen ratings is a significant step forward for our network and advertising partners," Wardell said. "As we begin to assess our position in relation to other major networks, we are seeing a compelling story emerge: FETV ranks #22 with Women 50+ in the key daypart of Monday through Friday 3p-7p, and #28 in primetime Monday through Friday 7p-midnight. This is against all other networks rated by Nielsen MarketBreaks, excluding kids, sports, and news networks," Wardell said.

