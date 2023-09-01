FETV Celebrates 10TH Anniversary in September

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FETV (Family Entertainment Television), home to beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite, and virtual platforms, announced today that it will celebrate its 10TH anniversary in September. FETV will commemorate the occasion all month long with on-air graphics, celebratory promos and user-engaging website and social media content.

"From humble beginnings through today we're celebrating every step taken toward this important milestone," said Drew Sumrall, President and CEO. "We built this network organically, from the ground up, and have never taken anything for granted. I strongly believe that independence in media becomes more critical with each passing year. We will continue to push further and farther for the next decade and beyond, as we work with affiliates and partners to deliver family-friendly entertainment to millions of viewers across America."

FETV's major milestones include:
September 2013FETV launches on DISH Network with a schedule of family-friendly and inspirational programming
June 2017FETV launches on DIRECTV and expands slate of family-friendly programming
September 2019FETV becomes Nielsen C3 rated and adds 12 million homes with Charter Spectrum
August 2020FETV launches on Sling TV, the network's first vMVPD affiliate
February 2022FETV ranks among the top 50 basic cable ad-supported networks in Total Day for the first time in its history
May 2022FETV ranks among the top 40 basic cable networks in Prime for the first time in its history
July 2022FETV completes launch to nearly 11 million Comcast/Xfinity subscribers; network crosses 50 million household mark

Source: Nielsen NTI (NPOWER), L+SD, Nielsen calendar months, Households. Basic Cable Ad Supported Networks. Total Day, Daily = 7a-3a, Prime, Daily = 7p-12a.

About FETV and FMC
Launched in 2013, FETV is home to a 24-hour schedule of beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms reaching 50 million homes. Launched in 2021, FMC features a 24-hour schedule celebrating the depth and variety of movies from the 1930's through the 1980's, and is currently available on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, AT&T U-verse, DISH, Xfinity, Frndly, Philo, and altafiber. FETV and FMC are independently owned and operated by Family Broadcasting Corporation based in South Bend, Indiana with an office in New York City.

