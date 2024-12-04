FG&A RAILROAD WORKERS RATIFY FIRST CONTRACT

News provided by

International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Dec 04, 2024, 15:35 ET

Over Two Dozen BLET Members of the Teamsters Rail Conference Secure Key Priorities

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Gulf & Atlantic (FG&A) Railroad workers represented by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET) of the Teamsters Rail Conference have ratified their first contract. The FG&A Railroad operates 430 miles of track running in Florida and Georgia.

"Railroaders at FG&A wanted union representation to address issues related to safety, working conditions, wages, and other compensation with their employer," said Randy Fannon, Vice President and Organizing Director of the BLET. "With ratification of their first contract, our FG&A members now have an established policy, structure, and guidelines to hold management accountable."

The five-year agreement secures key priorities for this group of more than two-dozen train and engine service workers. Before they joined the Teamsters, these workers could be disciplined and discharged however and whenever management wanted, but now they have protection from at-will employment.

In addition, FG&A workers are guaranteed an 18.3 percent raise over the length of the contract as well as the right to earn overtime pay. The agreement also increases their paid personal time off, formalizes a grievance procedure and protections from discipline, and establishes a seniority system with prior rights protections.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Daniel Moskowitz, (770) 262-4971
[email protected]  

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

TEAMSTERS AT THREE RAILROADS RATIFY CONTRACTS

TEAMSTERS AT THREE RAILROADS RATIFY CONTRACTS

Workers at three railroads represented by the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division (BMWED) of the Teamsters Rail Conference have...
TEAMSTERS FILE CHARGES AFTER AMAZON UNION BUSTER WAGES HOMOPHOBIC ATTACK

TEAMSTERS FILE CHARGES AFTER AMAZON UNION BUSTER WAGES HOMOPHOBIC ATTACK

Amazon Teamsters marched on the boss in New York on Wednesday after a corporate union buster hired by the trillion-dollar company verbally assaulted...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Railroads and Intermodal Transportation

Railroads and Intermodal Transportation

Labor & Union

Labor & Union

Contracts

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics