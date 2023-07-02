FHC Shanghai Global Food Trade Show to be renewed and upgraded to 10 exhibit categories

Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd.

02 Jul, 2023

SHANGHAI, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 8 to 10, 2023, FHC Shanghai Global Food Trade Show will be renewed and upgraded to 10 exhibit categories: Meat& Aquatic Product, Leisure Food, Dairy, Sweets& Chocolate, Catering Supply Chain& Raw Material, Condiments& Oil, Coffee&  Tea, Bakery& Light Meal, Food Processing& Packaging, Prefabricated dishes& Central Kitchen. Together with huge amounts of overseas pavilions, three major international events and more than 15+ industry summit forums, it will build a series of special exhibition areas for coffee and food, and return to Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC).

As a comprehensive trade exhibition platform in the field of food and beverage, FHC has been one of the first platforms for overseas food and beverage brands to enter the Chinese market for many years. Over the years, FHC has invited high-quality international pavilions from more than 50 countries and regions around the world to gather in Shanghai with selected delicacies from all over the world. In 2021, it attracted exhibitors from 15 countries and regions including Belgium, Denmark, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, Russia, Japan, South Korea, and more than 200 overseas enterprises.

Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd. has accumulated more than 30 years of exhibition experience. After 26 years, FHC Shanghai Global Food Trade Show has become one of the leading exhibitions in the food, beverage and catering industry, while enabling the rapid growth of Sinoexpo's food and beverage sectors. At the same time, it is also one of Informa Markets hotel catering and food series global exhibitions.

SOURCE Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd.

