FHI Heat® Expands Retail Partnership with Walmart, Launches Hello Kitty® and Friends UNbrush® Collection

FHI Heat Launches a Sanrio® Collection Exclusively at Walmart, Expands UNbrush® Offerings for Consumers

LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FHI Heat®, the professional hair tools and hair care brand recognized for innovation, performance, and precision engineering, announces the launch of the Hello Kitty® and Friends UNbrush®, exclusively at Walmart.

FHI Heat®, the professional hair tools and hair care brand recognized for innovation, performance, and precision engineering, announces the launch of the Hello Kitty® and Friends UNbrush®, exclusively at Walmart.

Inspired by the sweetness of friendship and everyday moments of self-care, the Hello Kitty and Friends UNbrush® blends playful Sanrio® charm with the award-winning performance that made the original UNbrush a viral sensation. Featuring a patterned design with signature Hello Kitty® accents, this special-edition brush transforms a daily essential into a joyful, collectible ritual.

"Taking care of your hair should feel joyful and effortless," says Gina Ortega, President of FHI Heat. "The Hello Kitty and Friends UNbrush® captures the emotional connection consumers have with this iconic character while delivering the high-performance, award-winning detangling experience they expect from FHI Heat."

Known for its gentle and effortless detangling, the UNbrush® is designed for all hair types and textures. Its innovative design features a unique blend of 105 dual-length bristles engineered to glide through wet or dry hair while helping prevent catching, snagging, and breakage. Lightweight yet durable, the brush delivers consistent, pain-free results with every use.

This launch expands FHI Heat's offerings to Walmart consumers. In addition to a selection of their professional performance hair tools, the retailer carries the following FHI Heat products:

NEW! Hello Kitty and Friends UNbrush®

Hello Kitty and Friends UNbrush® NEW! UNbrush ® Super Mini Trio Gift Set

UNbrush Super Mini Trio Gift Set UNbrush ® (original)

(original) UNbrush® Flex

The Hello Kitty and Friends UNbrush® retails for $17.87 and the new UNbrush Super Mini Trio Gift Set retails for $12.87. Both are now available to shop at Walmart stores nationwide as well as on Walmart.com.

#FHIHeat #UNbrush #HelloKitty #Sanrio

Contact information:

Sherri Copanzzi

SLC Public Relations

[email protected]

About Sanrio®

Sanrio® is the global lifestyle brand and home to Hello Kitty®, created in 1974, and many other beloved character brands such as My Melody™, Kuromi™, LittleTwinStars™, Cinnamoroll™, Pompompurin™, gudetama™, Aggretsuko™, Chococat™, Badtz-Maru™ and Keroppi™. Sanrio was founded on the philosophy that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that promote communication and inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio's business extends into the entertainment industry with several content series, gaming offerings and theme parks. Sanrio boasts an extensive product lineup which is available in over 130 countries. Sanrio hopes to bring smiles to everyone's faces with their vision of "One World, Connecting Smiles." To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow @sanrio and @hellokitty on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest and subscribe to the Hello Kitty and Friends YouTube Channel.

About FHI Heat: With nearly 20 years of experience in the professional hair industry, FHI Heat® has established itself as a brand synonymous with excellence, precision, and quality. We are committed to creating technologically advanced tools with the power and performance needed for professionals and consumers alike. Each FHI Heat product works to give you faster, smoother, more professional results.

Headquartered in Simi Valley, California, FHI Heat is a part of Luxury Beauty Brands, owned by Michael Dodo. Follow FHI Heat on Instagram @FHIHeat and to learn more about the brand, visit www.fhiheat.com.

SOURCE FHI Heat