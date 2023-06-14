FHN Financial Capital Markets Continues to Enhance Municipal Bond Underwriting Efforts

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FHN Financial Capital Markets, a division of First Horizon Bank, is pleased to announce the firm's continued enhancement of its municipal bond underwriting capabilities.

Gerard Baker, formerly of Citigroup Global Markets, Inc., has joined the Municipal Underwriting team in New York, NY, and will focus on competitive general market municipal underwriting.

"With his 35-plus years dedicated to municipal underwriting, Gerard brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the team as well as additional contacts and relationships amongst the investor and issuer communities. We are extremely excited Gerard chose to join our Municipal Products Group to continue his legendary career," said Mike Allen, Executive Vice President and Head of Municipal Products.

FHN Financial Capital Markets, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, is a division of First Horizon Bank. FHN Financial has 31 offices located across the United States, including Municipal Underwriting and Trading Desks in Memphis, New York, Morristown, Radnor, and Houston and Public Finance offices in Atlanta, Austin, Birmingham, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Memphis, New York, Scottsdale, Tampa, and Westlake (Ohio). FHN Financial Capital Markets focuses on issuers and institutional investors through various business lines including public finance, underwriting, sales, and trading of fixed income products, supported by credit and portfolio strategy, economic outlook, and analysis.

Information about FHN Financial and its entire offering of products and services can be found at www.fhnfinancial.com.

