FHU Graduate Program Adds Master of Science in Applied Sport and Exercise Psychology

HENDERSON, Tenn., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freed-Hardeman University will offer a Master of Science in applied sport and exercise psychology beginning in Fall 2026, becoming the only university in West Tennessee to offer a master's degree in this discipline. This distance education program meets educational requirements for the Certified Mental Performance Consultant (CMPC) certification from the Association for Applied Sport Psychology (AASP).

Freed-Hardeman University will launch a new Master of Science in applied sport and exercise psychology in Fall 2026, offering West Tennessee’s only graduate program of its kind.

Designed for working professionals, the 34-credit-hour program uses a flexible, self-paced online format that allows students to complete coursework on their own schedule. Students with a bachelor's degree, including local coaches and athletic directors, can complete the degree in as little as 15 months through a combination of eight-, 10- and 16-week courses.

"The hope is that this new program of study will attract individuals at both the undergraduate and graduate levels," said Dr. Chris Creecy, associate professor and co-director of the program. "Undergraduate students who complete a major in psychology with an emphasis in sport and exercise psychology will have the opportunity to participate in a bridge program which allows them to earn credit toward the new graduate degree while completing undergraduate studies, making the transition from undergraduate to graduate studies seamless."

Graduates will be prepared to work with professional and collegiate sports teams, individual athletes, corporate wellness programs and private practice settings. Sport psychology is one of the fastest-growing fields in performance science as athletes at every level increasingly recognize the value of mental training alongside physical preparation.

"This will be a great collaboration between the College of Arts and Sciences and College of Education and Behavioral Sciences to provide students with yet another opportunity to advance their careers in a flexible format," said Dr. Jana Meninno, associate professor and co-director of the program.

The new graduate program builds on FHU's undergraduate psychology major, which added a sport and exercise psychology emphasis in 2025-26. Upon completion, graduates are eligible to sit for the CMPC certification exam, a credential recognized by professional sports organizations, NCAA programs and Olympic training centers.

"Few universities our size can offer a program that so seamlessly integrates psychology, performance science and faith," Dr. Trent Adams, assistant dean of Graduate Admissions, said. "It's another example of how FHU continues to innovate while staying personal and mission-driven."

FHU Graduate Admissions is now accepting applications for classes beginning in Fall 2026. Visit fhu.edu/admissions-aid/graduate-admissions for tuition information, program details or to apply.

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. Located in Henderson, Tennessee, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.

SOURCE Freed-Hardeman University