FHU Spring Enrollment Continues to Set Records

HENDERSON, Tenn., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth consecutive year, Freed-Hardeman University has recorded its highest-ever spring enrollment, with 2,192 students currently enrolled. Undergraduate retention from fall to spring remains strong, with 96% of students returning for the spring semester. University leaders note that this continued growth reflects FHU's emphasis on strong relationships, academic support and student engagement.

Freed-Hardeman University has reached record spring enrollment for the sixth consecutive year.

"Each year, we are grateful to see students choose Freed-Hardeman to support their next steps, along with strong retention among our returning full-time students," FHU President David R. Shannon said. "God continues to bless the dedicated work of FHU faculty and staff as they honor Him by both preparing and valuing students."

The record spring enrollment is driven by both sustained interest from new students and strong retention from the fall semester. International enrollment has also reached a record level, with students representing 29 countries and enhancing the diversity of the campus community.

Graduate programs continue to show strong growth as well, with record levels of both out-of-state enrollment and full-time graduate students this spring.

University leaders note that increasing interest in new and expanding academic programs has also contributed to enrollment growth. Recent additions include the university's first engineering program with a concentration in computer engineering, along with expanding opportunities in health sciences, graduate studies and dual enrollment learning. These initiatives, combined with FHU's close-knit campus environment and Christ-centered mission, continue to attract students from across the United States and around the world.

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. Located in Henderson, Tennessee, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.

SOURCE Freed-Hardeman University