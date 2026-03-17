FHU Restructures Teacher Licensure-Only Program for Greater Affordability and Classroom Readiness

HENDERSON, Tenn., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Becoming a confident, classroom-ready educator in Tennessee is now more accessible through Freed-Hardeman University's Teaching Licensure-Only Program. The newly updated program maintains its 100% online format while streamlining coursework that focuses on Tennessee licensure standards, literacy development and instructional effectiveness, resulting in decreased hours and increased affordability.

FHU's streamlined, fully online Teaching Licensure-Only Program offers a more affordable path to Tennessee teacher licensure without sacrificing classroom preparation.

"In revising the program, we considered how best to prepare future teachers for real classroom success," said Dr. Karen Sewell, the program's director. "We evaluated every course to ensure alignment with Tennessee Department of Education standards and strengthened our emphasis on literacy, differentiation and instructional practice. Our goal is to help candidates earn licensure while also equipping them to thrive in their first classroom and beyond."

Designed for individuals who already hold a bachelor's degree and seek initial Tennessee teaching licensure, the licensure-only pathway allows candidates to complete required pedagogical coursework without pursuing an additional graduate degree.

FHU's revised program structure reduces redundancies while preserving academic rigor. Candidates can now complete between 15-22 credit hours aligned with state requirements for the desired area of licensure. All coursework remains fully online and is taught by experienced faculty who hold terminal degrees and bring substantial K-12 classroom experience.

"Many individuals entering this pathway are accomplished professionals transitioning into teaching," Dr. Trent Adams, assistant dean of FHU Graduate Admissions, said. "They deserve a program that respects their experience while providing strong pedagogical preparation aligned with Tennessee licensure standards. This redesign ensures that candidates receive both efficiency and depth, offering licensure without sacrificing quality."

The Tennessee Teaching Licensure-Only Program prepares candidates for required state licensing assessments and emphasizes practical classroom application, structured mentoring and professional reflection.

In addition, Freed-Hardeman University continues to support educators serving in Christian education through targeted tuition benefits. Teachers employed at member schools of the National Christian School Association (NCSA) are eligible for exclusive tuition discounts toward the Teaching Licensure-Only Program.

With these program updates, Freed-Hardeman University reaffirms its longstanding commitment to educator preparation and its role in equipping teachers who are ready to serve students and schools throughout Tennessee.

Applications for upcoming terms are now open. Individuals may visit fhu.edu/mat to learn more or to apply.

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. Located in Henderson, Tennessee, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.

SOURCE Freed-Hardeman University