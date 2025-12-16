FHU's 61st Annual Benefit Dinner Featuring Gen. Stanley McChrystal Raises More Than $1.4 Million for Student Scholarships

HENDERSON, Tenn., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freed-Hardeman University raised $1,478,642 for student scholarships at its 61st Annual Benefit Dinner December 5, marking the 25th consecutive year the popular fundraising event has surpassed the $1 million threshold. Retired four-star General Stanley McChrystal, one of America's top military strategists and leadership experts, served as keynote speaker.

Retired four-star Gen. Stanley McChrystal speaks to an audience of FHU supporters. The Hardeman Boys end their evening performance with a stirring rendition of "God Bless the USA."

FHU President David R. Shannon welcomed guests and supporters by reminding them of the fundraiser's ultimate goal. "For over 61 years, thousands of students have had access to Freed-Hardeman University because of the generosity that comes through this dinner every year. Thank you so much for being a part of it."

The evening offered several festive treats for visitors. Ticketholders enjoyed delicious dinners in the beautifully decorated Brewer Sports Center and Hope Barber Shull Academic Resource Center, served by FHU students, staff and other generous volunteers. The FHU Associates sponsored a Merry Market featuring more than a dozen local vendors selling homemade and specialty goods, including clothing, jewelry, ornaments, baked treats and more.

On the main stage in Dryden Auditorium, The Hardeman Boys opened the program with a lively musical performance. Originally formed in 1982, the group has a long history with Freed-Hardeman, once representing the school as they traveled, performed and recruited students across the region. The ensemble delighted guests with their signature four-part harmonies, concluding with a performance of "God Bless the USA" that earned a standing ovation.

President Shannon then addressed the crowd to provide an update on the ongoing FHU NEXT capital campaign for campus improvement. Since the campaign's beginning five years ago, the university has raised just over $170 million in cash and pledges. The campaign has funded major construction projects including the Jones Family Dining Hall, the Dr. Elizabeth Saunders Center and the Calendine-Davis Studio. Additional investments have supported renovations to Hall-Roland and Paul Gray residence halls, Dryden Auditorium, athletic facilities and the new bookstore, The Belfry. The campaign has also provided infrastructure improvements including a new student mailroom and campus vehicles.

"God has done things in ways that we never dreamt," Shannon said. "He has truly done more than we could ask or imagine."

During the evening's keynote address, McChrystal shared insights from his distinguished military career as head of U.S. and international forces in Afghanistan and leader of Joint Special Operations Command. His primary message centered on defining character, sharing real-world examples of individuals who demonstrated integrity when faced with extraordinary circumstances.

"The Greek philosopher Heraclitus says that 'character is our fate,'" McChrystal said, "and I think that's true. I believe that character is the essence of who we are. But I think it's reflected in what we do, not what we say and not what we write. It's actually reflected in our behaviors."

From his years in the military to his leadership experience as CEO and chairman of the McChrystal Group, the general offered practical advice on conducting oneself with humility and an attitude of service.

"I wish for each of you, a life surrounded by people who you love and admire," he said. "I wish for you a life that ultimately serves others. I wish for you courage, integrity and compassion. I wish for you, character."

Board of Trustees Chairman Scott E. Latham concluded the evening with a message of thanks to everyone in attendance and all who were involved in cultivating a supportive environment for Christian education.

"On this Freed-Hardeman campus, almost everywhere you look, you see men and women of commitment, character and humility," Latham said. "We are very blessed as a university, not only to have so many supporters but also to have our students surrounded by people just like that. So, General, thank you for your reminder of those important blessings, and to all of you here, I thank you for the role that you play in making that happen here at Freed-Hardeman."

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. Located in Henderson, Tennessee, FHU offers associate, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.

SOURCE Freed-Hardeman University