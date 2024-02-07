F&I Sentinel Completes Acquisition of Express Recoveries From Cox Automotive

Purchase increases F&I Sentinel's footprint, creating the auto-lending industry's most comprehensive after-market finance and insurance compliance solution

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- F&I Sentinel, a leading risk-management solutions provider for finance and insurance products (F&I) in the automotive finance industry, today announced the successful completion of its previously announced acquisition of Express Recoveries from Cox Automotive Inc. The entire Express Recoveries team that currently supports the business is now part of the expanded F&I Sentinel team.

"Integrating Express Recoveries into our family supports our long-term commitment to deliver F&I compliance that provides lenders and the auto-financing ecosystem with robust and cutting-edge solutions," said F&I Sentinel CEO Stephen McDaniel. "The acquisition not only amplifies our market presence, but further expands our refund solution and provides Express Recoveries clients with access to the full suite of our offerings. Our existing network of over 600 F&I product administrators and platform users, combined with Express Recoveries' expertise in processing cancellations, creates the only compliance solution in the market that covers the entire lifecycle of an F&I product, from origination to servicing. We're excited to welcome the Express Recoveries team to F&I Sentinel."

Express Recoveries connects lenders with providers and dealers to process product cancellation refunds, minimizing compliance risk and building consumer and dealer relationships. Its solution facilitates a streamlined process flow, including initiating cancellations, determining refunds, obtaining recoveries on behalf of consumers and lenders, and helping ensure adherence with mandates, which can vary by state.

Founded in 2018, F&I Sentinel is on a mission to create the most comprehensive F&I product compliance platform and managed compliance solutions for the full F&I product lifecycle, from origination to servicing and cancellation. Today, its CITADEL® platform is trusted by 16 auto lenders, including six of the top 10 lenders, and used by more than 600 product companies with a repository of over 112,000 compliant F&I products. 

About F&I Sentinel
F&I Sentinel is how auto-finance companies can finally stay ahead of the ever-changing regulatory landscape and away from litigation crosshairs. Our dynamic compliance approach uniquely combines automation with human intelligence for unrivaled experience, unmatched rigor, and unparalleled insights. Powered by CITADEL®, the world's first comprehensive F&I compliance management platform, our team helps you achieve compliance throughout the full F&I product lifecycle, from origination to cancellation and refunds. That's why six of the top 10 auto lenders rely on F&I Sentinel to mitigate the reputational, litigation, financial, and business risks inherent in financing F&I products.

F&I Sentinel. Get Compliance Going Your Way™. Visit https://fandisentinel.com for details.

