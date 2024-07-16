F&I Sentinel Partners with defi SOLUTIONS to Deliver Efficient and Accurate F&I Product Compliance to Auto Lenders

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- F&I Sentinel, the trusted risk-management solutions provider for finance and insurance products (F&I) to the automotive finance industry, today announced its partnership with defi SOLUTIONS, the leading provider of originations, servicing, and managed-servicing software and services. Together, F&I Sentinel and defi SOLUTIONS will offer increased efficiency and accuracy through automation, and improved F&I product compliance for automotive finance lenders, automotive dealers, and product companies.

Through a patchwork of state and federal regulations, auto lenders are held accountable for non-compliance during any phase of an F&I product's lifecycle. The ever-expanding array of F&I products offered during the car-buying process, from vehicle service contracts to GAP waivers to vehicle value protection agreements, increases auto lenders' compliance risk for aftermarket products financed through the auto loan. Automation is critical to minimize human error and mitigate compliance risks.

"Today's ever-changing regulatory landscape requires dynamic compliance, more than just the typical standard controls and processes, consultants, or technology automation," said F&I Sentinel CEO Stephen McDaniel. "The partnership with defi reinforces our commitment to the industry to deliver proactive, tech-enabled managed compliance solutions that bring transparency, efficiency, and clarity throughout the entire F&I product lifecycle."

Under the partnership, defi XLOS and defi ORIGINATIONS clients will be able to quickly tap into F&I Sentinel's CITADEL® platform benefits, including: access to its repository of more than 112,000 compliant F&I products, ensuring only compliant products are funded; a streamlined funding process for better dealer relations; the incorporation of CITADEL data into the lender's contract acceptance business rules for fewer funding errors; and access to the entire F&I product form for every product funded in the deal jacket.

We understand the challenges and complexities lenders face and are committed to providing them the best solutions and services that meet their needs and expectations," said Tom Allanson, CEO of defi SOLUTIONS. "Through this partnership with F&I Sentinel, our clients can reduce their compliance risks, costs, and burdens while enhancing their overall performance, reputation, and customer satisfaction through the technology and services we provide."

Founded in 2018, F&I Sentinel provides technology-enabled risk management solutions for the full lifecycle of F&I products in the automotive finance industry. More than 100 lenders, including six of the top 10 auto lenders in the U.S., rely on F&I Sentinel solutions to gain efficiencies and mitigate the reputational, litigation, financial, and business risks inherent in the origination, servicing, and cancellation of F&I products.

