Fiat 500e: First Stellantis BEV for US Rolls Off the Line

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

2024 Fiat 500e North America production begins at the Mirafiori Assembly Plant in Turin , Italy

production begins at the Mirafiori Assembly Plant in , Italy First allocation of all-electric Fiat 500e vehicles quickly sold out

Affordable BEV with MSRP of $32,500 and lease incentives of $7,500 plus local incentives

and lease incentives of plus local incentives Includes a Level 2 charging wall unit or charge credits through Free2move Charge

A key part of the company's Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, the 500e is FIAT's most awarded vehicle, globally

2024 Fiat 500e

The first all-electric Fiat 500e vehicles destined for the United States rolled off the line this week at the Mirafiori Assembly Plant in Turin, Italy. The feature-packed, two-door, battery-electric vehicle (BEV) sold out its first dealer allocation in less than a week.

An all-new, all-electric take on the FIAT brand's most storied and iconic model, the Fiat 500e will arrive on this side of the Atlantic by the end of the first quarter as the first North American BEV offering from Stellantis.

The lightest passenger BEV in the market, the Fiat 500e delivers an estimated range of 149 miles, enabled by a 42 kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery with a Level 2 (11-kW) charge time of four hours and 15 minutes (30 amp). BEV capability combined with quintessential design cues make it unmistakably FIAT, with style and sustainability at its core.

"We're thrilled that the Fiat 500e has officially begun its journey to reach customers in North America," said Olivier Francois, FIAT CEO and CMO global of Stellantis. "The 500e registered more than 185,000 units worldwide since its launch and is playing a relevant role in the green transition of cities across the globe, continuing the brand's electrification journey."

In Europe, the 500e is leading the electric city-car market for the second year in a row as FIAT's most awarded vehicle ever. Ranking first in Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium and Austria, its massive success is creating a highly anticipated launch in North America.

FIAT is beginning the introduction of the Fiat 500e to North America with one effortlessly chic model, the (RED) Edition. FIAT has partnered with (RED) to introduce the coolest, most ethical car in urban mobility, with features including red-painted exterior mirrors, LED headlamps and front grille details, sitting on 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Inside, a striking red dashboard is the focal point. Available exterior colors are Tuxedo Black, Glacier White and Red by (RED). Every time a (RED) product is purchased, it triggers a donation to the Global Fund to support life-saving prevention and treatment programs in communities most in need.

The manufacturer's suggested retail price for the 2024 Fiat 500e is $32,500, not including $1,595 destination, and it is positioned to take advantage of government tax rebates in participating states. In addition, every Fiat 500e includes a Level 2 charging wall unit or public charging credits through Free2move Charge to ease the transition to electrification. Free2move Charge is Stellantis' 360-degree ecosystem, delivering seamless charging and energy management to address all electric-vehicle customer needs.

FIAT Brand

FIAT brand celebrates 125 years as an automaker and some things haven't changed. Iconic Italian design and refinement, plus a fun-to-drive factor, come standard with every Fiat.

In early 2024, FIAT brand will launch the Fiat 500e, the first Stellantis retail battery-electric vehicle offering in North America and the best-selling city EV in Europe.

FIAT is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com

Follow FIAT and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Fiat brand: www.fiatusa.com

Fiat blog: blog.fiatusa.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/fiatusa

Instagram: www.instagram.com/fiatusa

Twitter: www.twitter.com/fiatusa or @StellantisNA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/fiatusa or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis