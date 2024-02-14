Fiat 500e Named 2024 Urban Green Car of the Year by Green Car Journal

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Green Car Journal has named the Fiat 500e 2024 Urban Green Car of the Year. The 500e is electrifying North America with its sustainable mobility mission as Stellantis' first BEV offering in the region. Green Car Journal editors noted the compelling combination of efficiency, affordability, style and zero-emission motoring with a cool Italian vibe.

"FIAT's new 500e is innately appealing with its compact form, Italian fashion sense, and zero emission driving," said Ron Cogan, Editor and Publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com. "It's also right-sized for urban life, which means easier maneuvering and parking in crowded environs."

An all-new, all-electric take on the FIAT brand's most storied and iconic model, the two-door fully electric 500e, will arrive on this side of the Atlantic as the first battery-electric vehicle (BEV) offering this quarter. The lightest passenger BEV in the segment, 500e boasts an estimated range of 149 miles (240 kilometers), enabled by a 42-KWh battery with a Level 2 (11-kW) charge time of four hours and 15 minutes. BEV capability combined with quintessential design cues make it unmistakably FIAT, with style and sustainability at its core.

"The Fiat 500e is an affordable, electric city car taking cues from the brand's history, democratizing transportation in the same way FIAT has deployed since the brand's inception," said Aamir Ahmed, head of FIAT North America - Stellantis. "The Urban Green Car of the Year award is a wonderful way to start the launch of an EV that offers a clear expression of form following function, economical use of materials and a belief that quality design should be accessible to all."

The Fiat 500e is a completely new four-seat, battery-electric vehicle with a dedicated BEV platform. Wider and longer than the previous ICE model, resulting in improved interior space and storage. Perfectly proportioned with optimized weight and aerodynamics, the Fiat 500e is the ideal urban commuter, brimming with coolness and charm while delivering its sustainable mission.

The Fiat 500e will be available in North America showrooms starting in the first quarter of 2024, or available for order today at fiatlivestore.com.

FIAT Brand

FIAT brand celebrates 125 years as an automaker and some things haven't changed. Iconic Italian design and refinement, plus a fun-to-drive factor, come standard with every Fiat.

In early 2024, FIAT brand will launch the Fiat 500e, the first Stellantis retail battery-electric vehicle offering in North America and the best-selling city EV in Europe.

FIAT is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com

