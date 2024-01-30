FIAT Teases the Next 'Drop' of the All-new, All-electric Fiat 500e in the US in Jennifer Lopez's New Music Video for 'Can't Get Enough'

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 

  • The next Fiat 500e "drop" will be available for order starting March 12, 2024
The FIAT brand is teasing the release of its next all-new, all-electric Fiat 500e product "drop" in the U.S. in Jennifer Lopez's brand-new music video, featuring Latto, for her single "Can't Get Enough." The 30-second teaser video can be viewed on the FIAT brand's social media channels, including Instagram, TikTok and YouTube

"'Can't Get Enough' continues the long-standing relationship between FIAT and Jennifer Lopez, which began more than a decade ago when the Fiat 500 returned to America," said Olivier Francois, global chief marketing officer, Stellantis. "As we bring the newest edition of our all-new, all-electric Fiat 500e to the U.S., celebrating its arrival with Jennifer is a testament to the journey we started together back in 2012."

"Can't Get Enough" is the debut single from Lopez's ninth studio album "This Is Me … Now," available to pre-order today. Her first major musical project in almost a decade, the long-awaited musical experience releases on February 16, 2024, with a new full-length album and "This Is Me … Now: A Love Story," an Amazon Original on Prime Video. 

The next Fiat 500e version is the second drop of the 2024 Fiat 500e collection in the U.S. It will be available for order starting March 12, 2024. The all-new, all-electric Fiat (500e)RED edition, which dropped this past December, is available for order now on fiatusa.com and will be available in Stellantis North America showrooms starting in the first quarter of 2024. 

An all-new, all-electric take on the FIAT brand's most storied and iconic model, the two-door fully electric (500e)RED will arrive on this side of the Atlantic as the first battery-electric vehicle (BEV) offering from Stellantis. The lightest passenger BEV in the market, (500e)RED boasts an estimated range of 149 miles (240 kilometers), enabled by a 42-KWh battery with a Level 2 (11-kW) charge time of four hours and 15 minutes. BEV capability combined with quintessential design cues make it unmistakably FIAT, with style and sustainability at its core.

Product Drop
As part of its innovative marketing plan, FIAT is the first automotive brand to incorporate a "product drop" strategy to create buzz, cultivate customer loyalty and, ultimately, appeal. The product drop strategy involves the creation of different variants of the 500e to keep the vehicle fresh and interesting. Each model will be "dropped," meaning released at a particular time in a limited quantity, similar to successful initiatives carried out in the fashion apparel industry. 

FIAT Brand
FIAT brand celebrates more than 120 years as an automaker and some things haven't changed. Iconic Italian design and refinement, plus a fun-to-drive factor come standard with every Fiat. 

In early 2024, FIAT brand will launch the Fiat 500e, the first Stellantis retail battery-electric vehicle offering in North America and the best-selling city EV in Europe. 

FIAT is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com

News Releases in Similar Topics

