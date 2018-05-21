Fiber Cement Siding Demand to Exceed 2 Billion Square Feet in 2022

CLEVELAND, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for fiber cement siding is forecast to grow 3.3% per year to 2.1 billion square feet in 2022. Fiber cement siding sales will continue to outperform those of most other siding products. Market value will reach $1.6 billion in 2022, aided by increases in average prices and a shift in the product mix to higher value products. These and other trends are presented in Fiber Cement in the US, 3rd Edition, a new study from The Freedonia Group, a Cleveland-based industry research firm.

Growth in fiber cement sales will come from three main areas:

strength in US building construction

gains in market share, especially at the expense of vinyl siding

product improvements, including the introduction of premium siding grades

The market for fiber cement siding totaled 1.8 billion square feet ($1.2 billion) in 2017, accounting for 70% of total fiber cement sales. Fiber cement is the second most widely used type of siding behind vinyl, and has captured an expanding share of the overall siding market in recent years largely due to its aesthetic and performance advantages over vinyl, hardboard, and natural wood.

Backerboard was responsible for the second largest share of fiber cement demand, accounting for 25% of sales. Moulding and trim is a much smaller application for fiber cement, as it faces significant competition from wood and engineered wood products. The little remaining fiber cement demand is accounted for by products such as roofing and porch ceilings.

