Fiber‑Powered Future: Brightspeed Accelerates Fiber Network Build in Arkansas, Now 50% Complete

Ultra‑fast fiber internet now available to more than 100,000 locations, with door‑to‑door support helping residents and businesses get connected

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed, the nation's third-largest fiber broadband builder empowering families and businesses with multi-gig-speed internet service, today announced that its fiber network build is 50 percent complete in Arkansas. Nearly 101,000 homes and businesses now have access to Brightspeed Fiber Internet with more than 202,000 locations planned statewide once the deployment of its fiber network is complete. The Brightspeed Fiber Internet network is 100 percent complete, and residents and businesses can now enjoy superfast connectivity in the following communities: Bald Knob, Carlisle, Clarendon, Corning, Cotton Plant, Des Arc, Dumas, England, Gillett, Hazen, Jacksonville, Judsonia, Kensett, Leachville, Marvell, McRae, Melbourne, Paris, Pocahontas, Rector, Russellville and Waldo.

"Bringing fiber connectivity to these communities is a major step forward for our residents and businesses," said Arkansas State Broadband Director Glen Howie. "Reliable, high‑speed internet opens the door to economic advancement, supports education and healthcare, and helps ensure Arkansans, both urban and rural, can self-determine their success in the twenty-first century digital economy."

Connecting with the community door to door

As construction continues statewide, Brightspeed representatives are hitting the streets in Atkins, Austin, Bald Knob, Cabot, Caraway, Carlisle, Cave Springs, Centerton, Clarendon, Dardanelle, Des Arc, De Witt, Dumas, England, Hazen, Jacksonville, Judsonia, Kensett, Lake City, Leachville, Lowell, Manila, Marvell, McCory, Mountain Home, Paris, Pea Ridge, Piggott, Pocahontas, Prescott, Rector, Russellville, Siloam Springs, Star City, Stuttgart, Trumann, Waldo and Waldron. The representatives will help residents and businesses learn about fiber service and get connected.

Residents can expect:

Who: Friendly, trained Brightspeed representatives in branded apparel

Friendly, trained Brightspeed representatives in branded apparel What: Clear information on fiber availability, plans and benefits

Clear information on fiber availability, plans and benefits Why: To expand fast, reliable, affordable internet where quality options have been limited

"Reaching the halfway point in Arkansas is an important milestone, but making sure people understand how to take advantage of fiber service is just as critical," said Tshacha Romeo, director of sales channel at Brightspeed. "Our door‑to‑door teams play a vital role by meeting residents and business owners where they are, answering questions and helping them get connected so no one is left behind as our network expands."

Leveraging state and federal investments

Brightspeed's Arkansas expansion is supported by nearly $26.3 million in federal Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) funding to build an additional 13,799 locations, boosting the company's private investment in the state. Additionally, the state awarded Brightspeed more than $470,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grants to reach another 528 locations with its fiber network.

Check availability and get connected

Fast, reliable internet is more than a convenience, it fuels opportunity. Brightspeed's continued investment in Arkansas helps ensure communities stay competitive in today's digital economy.

Residents and businesses can check availability and explore plans at www.brightspeed.com.

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 7.3 million homes and businesses. Our nearly 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be.

SOURCE Brightspeed