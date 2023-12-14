Fibocom Propels Digitalization of Smart Industry Terminals with Customized PCBA Solutions

The PCBA (Printed Circuit Board Assembly) is the core of electronic devices, combining industry know-how and the assembly of electronic components, which is a pivotal process for device manufacturers in the early stage of product design. By offering the customized PCBA solutions to smart terminal devices such as POS (Point-of-Sale), PoC (Push-to-Talk over Cellular), wearable cameras and more, Fibocom can greatly simplify the manufacturing process, improve efficiency and reduce the time-to-market for industry customers.

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom (Stock code: 300638), a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, announces the fulfillment of its PCBA capability for industry customers in the field of smart payment, industrial handheld, connected AI camera, commercial display, intelligent service robotics, AI edge server, etc. Encompassing hardware design, MD & ID evaluation, algorithm migration & integration, certification, and software application support, the comprehensive PCBA solution drastically expedites the commercialization of customers' smart devices.

"Driven by the surge in digital transformation across industries, the demand for higher product quality, efficiency, time-to-market, cost-effectiveness, and software-hardware services is burgeoning," said Ralph Zhao, VP of MC BU at Fibocom. "Leveraging Fibocom's rich experience in the vertical markets and industry know-how accumulated for more than 24 years, the PCBA solutions are positioned to accelerate digitalization across industries with tailored, high-performance integration. We are confident in assisting our customers to win the market sectors in smart retail, PoC, and wearable cameras through a comprehensive of innovative solutions."

Enabling Rich Functionalities for POS (Point-of-sale)

Smart payment terminals are evolving into highly integrated devices that adopt various exterior layouts and support rich payment methods such as contactless, QR codes, card payments, etc. Fibocom provides a tailor-made PCBA solution that enables reliable wireless connectivity for POS terminals and supports 720/1080P HD touchscreens with a powerful CPU integrated. In addition to the support of the Android operating system, it allows retailers to upgrade the software through the entire product life cycle and develop the industry applications continuously.

Enabling Robust Roaming and Multimedia Capabilities for PoC (Push-to-Talk over Cellular)

Addressing the requirements for PoC terminal devices, Fibocom offers a comprehensive PCBA solution to reduce the complexity for PoC manufacturers at the early stage of product design. Integrating the cellular capability, multimedia functions, communication protocols, operating systems, and GNSS into the PCBA at a compact size, significantly expedites the timeline of the IoT project, reduces development complexities, and achieves faster time-to-market.

Enabling HD Streaming for Wearable Cameras

The popularity of wearable devices has raised the standard of connectivity and audio-video streaming capabilities, Fibocom's PCBA solution supports the global 4G/5G cellular roaming, along with Bluetooth/Wi-Fi/NFC for short-distance communication. Additionally, the high-performance graphic engine supports the recording and playback of 4K/1080P video, multi-camera input and output, infrared night vision as well as H.264/H.265 decoding. Leveraging the reliability and scalability of wearable devices, the PCBA solution also provides flexible selections on data storage and peripheral interfaces. The solution can be widely deployed in inspection patrol, transportation, live broadcasting, etc.

About Fibocom

Fibocom is a leading global provider of wireless communication modules and solutions as well as the first wireless communication module provider listed on China A-shares stock market (stock code: 300638). Fibocom offers a one-stop solution for industry customers by integrating wireless communication modules and IoT solutions. With over two decades of engagement in M2M and IoT communication technology and extensive expertise, we are capable of bringing reliable, convenient, secure and intelligent connectivity service to every industry, enriching smart life with a perfect wireless experience. Fibocom's product portfolio ranges from cellular modules (5G/4G/3G/2G/LPWA), automotive-grade modules, AI modules, android-smart modules, GNSS modules and antenna service. Together, we aim to empower digital transformation across industries such as ACPC (Always Connected PC), mobile broadband, smart retail, C-V2X, robotics, smart energy, IIoT, smart cities, smart agriculture, smart home, telemedicine, etc.

Find out the latest news at www.fibocom.com , and follow us on LinkedIn / X / Facebook / Youtube .

Media Contact: [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1756809/LOGO_Logo.jpg