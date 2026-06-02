Fibocom Showcases AI-Powered Intelligent Connectivity at COMPUTEX 2026

TAIPEI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 2 to 5, Fibocom showcased its latest innovations at COMPUTEX 2026 at Booth #K0122, Hall 1, under the theme "Intelligent Connectivity Powered by AI." Featuring on-device AI, AIoT applications, and 5G solutions, Fibocom demonstrated how intelligent connectivity is accelerating AI adoption across industries.

On-Device AI: Bringing Intelligence to the Edge

Fibocom team members pose for a group photo at their booth #K0122 during COMPUTEX 2026, showcasing their AI-powered intelligent connectivity solutions.

As AI moves closer to end devices, Fibocom showcased on-device AI solutions designed for local processing, real-time interaction, and intelligent decision-making.

Fibocom ClawBox

Powered by a CPU-GPU-NPU architecture, Fibocom ClawBox delivers up to 18 TOPS of AI computing performance with low power consumption. Supporting OpenClaw and Hermes Agent frameworks, it enables localized AI processing for robotics, transportation, and smart security applications.

AI Meeting Assistant Solution

Designed for data-sensitive industries, the AI Meeting Assistant integrates edge AI computing and speech AI capabilities to support transcription, multi-dialect recognition, and meeting-minute generation while ensuring local data processing.

AIoT Applications: Empowering Intelligent Devices

Fibocom also showcased AIoT solutions for consumer electronics, service robotics, smart retail, and tracking applications.

AI Companion Solution

Integrating device, cloud, application, and connectivity capabilities, the AI Companion solution supports voice interaction, customized AI agents, and personalized experiences.

Smart Lawn Mower Solution

Combining vision technologies, high-precision positioning, intelligent path planning, obstacle avoidance, and automatic recharging, the solution helps improve development efficiency and product reliability.

Smart Retail Solution

The AI-powered retail solution combines intelligent computing and wireless connectivity to enhance product recognition, transaction analysis, and device management.

Pet Tracking Solution

Featuring low-power cellular connectivity and positioning technologies, the solution enables reliable tracking and long-lasting connectivity for pet devices.

5G FWA and Mobile Broadband: Enabling Flexible Connectivity

To address growing demand for broadband access, mobile work, and cross-border connectivity, Fibocom showcased its portfolio of 5G FWA and mobile broadband solutions.

During COMPUTEX 2026, Fibocom and Luxshare Precision jointly launched a next-generation 5G Dongle solution featuring global 5G support, plug-and-play connectivity, and flexible SIM options.

Fibocom also presented a portfolio of CPEs, ODUs, MiFi devices, Dongles, and communication modules. Among them, the All-in-One AI CPE combines high-speed connectivity with local AI processing to enable intelligent networking experiences.

Driving the Future of Intelligent Connectivity

Fibocom will continue leveraging its expertise in wireless communication, AI, and global connectivity services to accelerate the transition from connected devices to intelligent connected systems.

SOURCE Fibocom Wireless Inc.